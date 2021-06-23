Sedin twins to join Canucks front office as special advisors to the GM

Daniel and Henrik Sedin are returning to the Vancouver Canucks as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning, the team announced Tuesday.

The twins are back!#Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that Daniel and Henrik Sedin will join the Hockey Operations department as Special Advisors to the G.M.



In this role, the Sedins will assist Benning in player evaluation and development and will also work with the Abbotsford AHL team, the team's unnamed affiliate that will begin play in 2021-22.

“We’ve had an open line of communication since they retired as players. They are students of the game, eager to learn, who will make valuable contributions and strengthen our staff,” Benning said in a statement Tuesday . “We are very pleased to add their knowledge and passion for the game and have them begin the next stage of their careers with us.”

Daniel Sedin spent his whole NHL career playing left wing for the Canucks, after being taken second overall in 1999. In his 18 seasons with the Canucks, he recorded 393 goals and 684 assists.

During the 2010-2011 season, Daniel earned the Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award, while being awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy during the 2017-18 campaign.

Daniel scored against Boston Bruins in 2016 for his 347th goal of his career, passing Markus Naslund as the franchise's all-time leading goal scorer.

“There’s a lot to learn, but we are excited and ready for the opportunity,” Daniel said. “This team has some of the best young players in the NHL and we want to do everything we can to support the group and achieve our goals.”

Similar to his brother, Henrik Sedin spent his whole NHL career with the Canucks. He was taken third overall pick – just one pick after Daniel. In 1,330 games, Henrik recorded 240 goals and 830 assists, making him the franchise’s leader in games played, assists, and points earned.

Henrik had a banner season in 2009-10, capturing the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer, while also winning the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL MVP.

