Sedin twins, Luongo and Alfredsson inducted to Hall of Fame

  • Daniel Sedin, left to right, Roberto Luongo, Herb Carnegie's daughter Bernice Carnegie, and Daniel Alfredsson pose with their rings during a ceremony to celebrate the latest inductees into the 'Hockey Hall of Fame' at an event in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Canucks teammate Roberto Luongo, former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s national team player Riikka Sallinen and Herb Carnegie were welcomed into the Hockey Hall of Fame as the class of 2022 on Monday.

The Sedin twins and Luongo were elected in their first years of eligibility back in June, while Alfredsson had waited since 2017. The induction of the Sedins and Alfredsson increased the number of Swedish players in the hall from four to seven.

Selected No. 3 overall at the 1999 NHL draft — one spot behind Daniel — Henrik Sedin owns a big chunk of Vancouver’s record book as its leader in assists (830), points (1,070) and games played (1,330) in his 17 seasons.

The center playfully offered his 2 cents in the never-ending debate about whether he or his brother — who both terrorized a generation of defenders with their vision and skill — was better.

“I missed 30 games in my career and Danny’s production was not the same,” he said with a smirk. “In 2010, Danny missed 20 games … I had 11 goals and nine assists.

“With Daniel I was barely a 20-goal scorer. Without him I would have been a career 45-goal scorer.”

Henrik won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as its leading scorer in 2009-10. He added 78 points in 105 playoff games that included the Canucks’ run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

“You have always been a calming influence in my life,” Daniel, who spoke before Henrik, said of his brother. “In my mind, you are both a better hockey player than me (and) better person than me.

“And I’m saying this sincerely, but also knowing that he will stand up here in about 10 minutes.”

Daniel Sedin’s 393 goals – many of them off a pass from Henrik – top Vancouver’s all-time list, while he sits second behind his brother in assists (648), points (1,041) and games played (1,306). He put up 71 points in 102 playoff appearances.

“I want to thank whoever it was that selected me to speak first,” Daniel said with a laugh. “It reminds me of draft day.”

Daniel won the Ted Lindsay Award as league MVP voted by NHL Players’ Association members as well as the Art Ross in 2010-11.

Henrik Sedin paid tribute to his brother’s drive.

“To know that someone would be in the gym every morning waiting for me on the days I felt like taking a day off, that’s what made me the player I was,” he said.

Luongo, who played eight seasons with the Sedins in Vancouver, was drafted by the New York Islanders and retired with the Florida Panthers, but the goaltender’s days on the West Coast paved the way for his enshrinement.

The 43-year-old ranked third in NHL history with 489 wins when he retired in 2019 after 19 seasons. He sits second in games played (1,044), shots against (30,924) and saves (28,409).

Luongo said when he got the news he would be inducted, the first thing he asked was if the Sedins would be joining him.

“Wanted it so bad,” he said. “Proud to say that I played with you guys.”

Luongo twice won 40 games with the Canucks and made at least 70 appearances in four straight seasons.

A three-time Vézina Trophy finalist as the league’s top goalie, he finished second in the 2007 Hart voting and won two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014) with Canada.

“I’ve never been around anyone with the same determination and willingness to do anything to get better,” Henrik Sedin said.

Alfredsson registered 444 goals, 713 assists and 1,157 points during his 18 NHL campaign, which included 17 with the Senators. He added 100 points in 124 playoff contests.

An unknown sixth-round pick when he arrived in the nation’s capital, Alfredsson won the Calder Trophy in 1996 as NHL rookie of the year.

Ottawa’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points, he captured Olympic gold in 2006 for Sweden alongside the Sedins and guided Ottawa to the 2007 Cup final – a first for a European captain.

Alfredsson paid tribute to former teammates, trainers and coaches, including the late Bryan Murray, but also touched on a cause close to his heart.

“The pressures of hockey for some can become unbearable,” he said. “Mental health issues are a reality of our game. We’re long overdue to finally erase the stigma.”

Sallinen, who wasn’t in attendance, played 16 seasons with her national team, won Olympic bronze 20 years apart (1998, 2018) and is the first non-North American woman inducted into the hall. She added a silver at the 2019 world championships to go along with six third-place showings.

Carnegie, who died in 2012 at age 92, has often been mentioned as the most talented Black player to never reach the NHL.

Following a long career in senior leagues where he faced racism that kept him from achieving his ultimate dream, Carnegie founded Future Aces, one of Canada’s first hockey schools, in 1955. His work at the grassroots level pushing for more diversity led to his induction into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had