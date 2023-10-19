Security tight as France holds funeral of teacher slain by former student

The funeral of murdered French teacher Dominique Bernard was being held on Thursday under heightened security in the northern town of Arras. President Emmanuel Macron attended the emotional ceremony paying tribute to Bernard, who was stabbed to death six days ago by a radicalised former student claiming allegiance to the Islamic State armed group.

The funeral mass was taking place at the cathedral in Arras, where Bernard lived and taught French at the Gambetta-Carnot high school, where he was stabbed to death on 13 October.

His wife and three adult children were attending the ceremony, lead by Arras bishop Olivier Leborgne who gave a message of truth, compassion and hope.

"There is no peace possible without justice and without truth,” Leborgne told RTL radio on Thursday morning.

Macron and First Lady, Brigitte Macron, met with the family before the ceremony. Also in attendance was Education Minister Gabriel Attal.

Bernard was awarded the legion of honour in a decree published earlier Thursday.

Public encouraged to attend

Classes at the Gambetta-Carnot school were suspended Thursday morning, so that staff and students could attend.



