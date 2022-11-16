Security shoots attacker who stabbed 3 at downtown L.A. Target, police say

Map of downtown Los Angeles shows where three people were stabbed and the suspect shot at 7th and Figueroa streets

A store security guard shot a person suspected of stabbing at least three people Tuesday evening at a Target in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6:20 p.m. at the Target location at 7th and Figueroa streets, in the FIGat7th shopping mall.

Los Angeles police responded to the scene and found three stabbing victims and a person who had been shot. The attacker was shot by armed security, according to police.

Three people were transported to a hospital, with at least one person in critical condition, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. A fourth person was being treated for injuries at the scene.

Police believe the stabbing victims were customers at the store.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.