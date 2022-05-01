Security for Sale: Watch our discussion on how corporate landlords convert NC homes to rentals

In the past decade, institutional investors bought tens of thousands of homes in North Carolina’s metro areas, converting them to rentals.

Companies say they are simply meeting market demand. Critics say their buying spree is altering neighborhoods and the housing market, especially in Charlotte. Yet little is being done to check their reach.

In an investigative report, The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer shed light on the inner workings of this industry, and how that affects people who live where they own.

Join us for a panel discussion on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. with reporters Tyler Dukes, Payton Guion and Gordon Rago. The three reported the three-part series that runs May 1-3, and will discuss what they found in their research, along with possible solutions to the problems the new trend presents.

The event will be available for viewing on this page.

You can also watch it on our YouTube or Facebook pages.