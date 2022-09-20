Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market by Offering, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by Offering (Platform & Solutions, Services), Application (Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics, Compliance), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SOAR market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2022 to 2027.

By organization size, Large enterprises to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations that have more than 1,000 employees are considered as large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of SOAR solutions as they are more susceptible to cyberattacks. Large enterprises have large team size, which requires the maintenance of a large IT infrastructure.

Hence, it becomes difficult to effectively manage and handle the organization's entire network infrastructure. Due to an increase in cyber threats, network security is at risk, as sensitive business information and documents are regularly communicated via emails and other networks among employees, clients, and vendors.

Due to their complex infrastructure, traditional security services fail to identify these security gaps. SOAR solutions not only identify such security gaps but also offer immediate remediation from evolving threats. Large enterprises are moving toward the adoption of the BYOD and CYOD trends. Therefore, they require SOAR solutions to protect their systems and endpoints that are interconnected to the enterprise network. SOAR solutions are essential for these enterprises, as they have a large fleet of assets, bigger work orders to be managed, and critical information to be taken care of.

By vertical, retail and eCommerce to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The retail and eCommerce vertical comprises store retailers who operate from fixed Point-of-Sale (PoS) locations and non-store retailers. The vertical tops in terms of cost-cutting, improving revenue margins and adopting the latest technologies. It is one of the most targeted verticals by cyberattackers because of potential payouts and a huge number of monetary transactions made via VISA, MasterCard, and other payment processing networks.

This leads to the adoption of comprehensive security solutions as data risk is present at all levels, from various transactions to the confidentiality of the personal information of customers and employees. Retail organizations are geographically distributed across locations. Cyberattackers target this vertical because of the potential payouts and the record of several monetary transactions made via Visa, MasterCard, and other payment processing networks in the industry.

This leads to the adoption of comprehensive security solutions in this vertical, as data risk is present at all levels, from various transactions to the confidentiality of personal information of customers and employees. Currently, retailers are adopting new technologies such as location-based marketing and internal work localization from one floor to another to attract customers and take full advantage of online business opportunities, which are vulnerable to threats. The increase in the number of cyberattacks and data theft activities have increased the adoption of network security software solutions by retailers to protect the confidential and private information of their customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Incidents of Phishing Emails and Ransomware
5.2.1.2 Soar Helps Security Teams Fight Against Alert Fatigue
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Trust in Third-Party Applications
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Soar Addresses Dearth of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals
5.2.3.2 Introduction of Ml/Ai-Powered Soar Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Modern It Infrastructure
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Splunk Use Case
5.3.2 Sumo Logic Use Case
5.3.3 Rsa Security Use Case
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis
5.7 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.8 Pricing Model Analysis
5.8.1 Pricing Model of Key Players
5.8.2 Selling Prices of Startup/Sme Players
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 Advanced Siem Platform
5.9.2 Ai and Ml Integration
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

6 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Platform and Solutions
6.2.1 Platform and Solutions: Market Drivers
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.3 Managed Services

7 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Threat Intelligence
7.2.1 Threat Intelligence: Market Drivers
7.3 Network Forensics
7.3.1 Network Forensics: Market Drivers
7.4 Incident Response
7.4.1 Incident Response: Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market Drivers
7.5 Compliance
7.5.1 Compliance: Market Drivers
7.6 Workflow Management
7.6.1 Workflow Management: Market Drivers
7.7 Other Applications

8 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

9 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
10.2.1 Bfsi: Market Drivers
10.3 Government
10.3.1 Government: Market Drivers
10.4 Energy and Utilities
10.4.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
10.6 Retail and Ecommerce
10.6.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers
10.7 It and Ites
10.7.1 It and Ites: Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market Drivers
10.8 Other Verticals

11 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
12.4 Market Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.6 Ranking of Key Players in Market
12.7 Evaluation Quadrant of Key Companies
12.7.1 Stars
12.7.2 Emerging Leaders
12.7.3 Pervasive Players
12.7.4 Participants
12.8 Competitive Benchmarking
12.8.1 Evaluation Criteria of Key Companies
12.8.2 Evaluation Criteria of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises/Startup Companies
12.9 Company Evaluation Quadrant of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises/Startups
12.9.1 Progressive Companies
12.9.2 Responsive Companies
12.9.3 Dynamic Companies
12.9.4 Starting Blocks
12.1 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12.10.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12.10.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Ibm
13.2.2 Cisco
13.2.3 Rapid7
13.2.4 Palo Alto Networks
13.2.5 Splunk
13.2.6 Swimlane
13.2.7 Tufin
13.2.8 Fortinet
13.2.9 Threatconnect
13.2.10 Trellix
13.2.11 Sumo Logic
13.2.12 Siemplify
13.2.13 Logrhythm
13.2.14 Resolve
13.2.15 Exabeam
13.2.16 Manageengine
13.2.17 Knowbe4
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 D3 Security
13.3.2 Qvine
13.3.3 Cyware
13.3.4 Logichub
13.3.5 Cyberbit
13.3.6 Logsign
13.3.7 Sirp
13.3.8 Tines

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm1t0h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


