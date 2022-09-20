Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market by Offering, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Company Logo

Global Security Orchestration Market

Global Security Orchestration Market

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Market by Offering (Platform & Solutions, Services), Application (Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics, Compliance), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SOAR market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2022 to 2027.

By organization size, Large enterprises to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations that have more than 1,000 employees are considered as large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of SOAR solutions as they are more susceptible to cyberattacks. Large enterprises have large team size, which requires the maintenance of a large IT infrastructure.

Hence, it becomes difficult to effectively manage and handle the organization's entire network infrastructure. Due to an increase in cyber threats, network security is at risk, as sensitive business information and documents are regularly communicated via emails and other networks among employees, clients, and vendors.

Due to their complex infrastructure, traditional security services fail to identify these security gaps. SOAR solutions not only identify such security gaps but also offer immediate remediation from evolving threats. Large enterprises are moving toward the adoption of the BYOD and CYOD trends. Therefore, they require SOAR solutions to protect their systems and endpoints that are interconnected to the enterprise network. SOAR solutions are essential for these enterprises, as they have a large fleet of assets, bigger work orders to be managed, and critical information to be taken care of.



By vertical, retail and eCommerce to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Story continues

The retail and eCommerce vertical comprises store retailers who operate from fixed Point-of-Sale (PoS) locations and non-store retailers. The vertical tops in terms of cost-cutting, improving revenue margins and adopting the latest technologies. It is one of the most targeted verticals by cyberattackers because of potential payouts and a huge number of monetary transactions made via VISA, MasterCard, and other payment processing networks.

This leads to the adoption of comprehensive security solutions as data risk is present at all levels, from various transactions to the confidentiality of the personal information of customers and employees. Retail organizations are geographically distributed across locations. Cyberattackers target this vertical because of the potential payouts and the record of several monetary transactions made via Visa, MasterCard, and other payment processing networks in the industry.

This leads to the adoption of comprehensive security solutions in this vertical, as data risk is present at all levels, from various transactions to the confidentiality of personal information of customers and employees. Currently, retailers are adopting new technologies such as location-based marketing and internal work localization from one floor to another to attract customers and take full advantage of online business opportunities, which are vulnerable to threats. The increase in the number of cyberattacks and data theft activities have increased the adoption of network security software solutions by retailers to protect the confidential and private information of their customers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Incidents of Phishing Emails and Ransomware

5.2.1.2 Soar Helps Security Teams Fight Against Alert Fatigue

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Trust in Third-Party Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Soar Addresses Dearth of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals

5.2.3.2 Introduction of Ml/Ai-Powered Soar Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Modern It Infrastructure

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Splunk Use Case

5.3.2 Sumo Logic Use Case

5.3.3 Rsa Security Use Case

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis

5.7 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.8 Pricing Model Analysis

5.8.1 Pricing Model of Key Players

5.8.2 Selling Prices of Startup/Sme Players

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Advanced Siem Platform

5.9.2 Ai and Ml Integration

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

6 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platform and Solutions

6.2.1 Platform and Solutions: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.3 Managed Services

7 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Threat Intelligence

7.2.1 Threat Intelligence: Market Drivers

7.3 Network Forensics

7.3.1 Network Forensics: Market Drivers

7.4 Incident Response

7.4.1 Incident Response: Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market Drivers

7.5 Compliance

7.5.1 Compliance: Market Drivers

7.6 Workflow Management

7.6.1 Workflow Management: Market Drivers

7.7 Other Applications

8 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

9 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

10.2.1 Bfsi: Market Drivers

10.3 Government

10.3.1 Government: Market Drivers

10.4 Energy and Utilities

10.4.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

10.6 Retail and Ecommerce

10.6.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers

10.7 It and Ites

10.7.1 It and Ites: Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market Drivers

10.8 Other Verticals

11 Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

12.4 Market Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.6 Ranking of Key Players in Market

12.7 Evaluation Quadrant of Key Companies

12.7.1 Stars

12.7.2 Emerging Leaders

12.7.3 Pervasive Players

12.7.4 Participants

12.8 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8.1 Evaluation Criteria of Key Companies

12.8.2 Evaluation Criteria of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises/Startup Companies

12.9 Company Evaluation Quadrant of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises/Startups

12.9.1 Progressive Companies

12.9.2 Responsive Companies

12.9.3 Dynamic Companies

12.9.4 Starting Blocks

12.1 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12.10.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.10.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Ibm

13.2.2 Cisco

13.2.3 Rapid7

13.2.4 Palo Alto Networks

13.2.5 Splunk

13.2.6 Swimlane

13.2.7 Tufin

13.2.8 Fortinet

13.2.9 Threatconnect

13.2.10 Trellix

13.2.11 Sumo Logic

13.2.12 Siemplify

13.2.13 Logrhythm

13.2.14 Resolve

13.2.15 Exabeam

13.2.16 Manageengine

13.2.17 Knowbe4

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 D3 Security

13.3.2 Qvine

13.3.3 Cyware

13.3.4 Logichub

13.3.5 Cyberbit

13.3.6 Logsign

13.3.7 Sirp

13.3.8 Tines

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm1t0h

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



