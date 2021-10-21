Security Innovation Announces Free, 30-Day Web AppSec Professional Development Bootcamp for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Recognizing the work of Cybersecurity Professionals with an Opportunity to Grow their Skills with a Live-Action Cyber Range Event and 35+ Online Courses

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , an authority in software security assessments and training, is offering free registrations to a 30-day Web AppSec Bootcamp to recognize Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week. This week, a new part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), aims to raise awareness of career opportunities in cybersecurity.



As part of ongoing efforts to broaden and diversify the cybersecurity workforce, Security Innovation is offering free registration to the CMD+CTRL Security Bootcamp . The 30-day professional development experience combines hands-on, instructor-led hacking with more than 35 courses on the 2021 OWASP Top 10 threats and attacker techniques. The Bootcamp is a relevant, flexible and convenient way for cybersecurity professionals to enhance their skills and earn up to 13 CPEs.

“Security Innovation is committed to the growth and diversification of the cybersecurity workforce,” says Ed Adams, CEO. “This special Bootcamp is an opportunity to recognize the dedicated professionals in the field and to raise awareness of the career possibilities for those looking to enter the cybersecurity workforce.”

The upcoming Bootcamp, starting on October 28th, features:

Live CMD+CTRL Cyber Range Event : This four-hour, interactive event is led by expert instructors. Participants of all levels will learn new skills as they think like an attacker looking for 35 challenges in a real, vulnerable web application. SQL injection, cryptography, and parameter tampering are among the many skills participants will develop in this hands-on, engaging experience. This cloud-based experience requires no special tools or skills to participate.

OWASP Top 10 Online Courses : Access more than 30 on-demand courses focused on the 2021 OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. Accessible courses are about 12 minutes each with weekly themes to master parameter tampering, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and more. Additional courses are included in the Bootcamp to address the three new vulnerabilities in the recently announced OWASP Top 10 for 2021.

Reporting and CPEs: Detailed reporting to share with bosses and earn CPEs for industry re-certifications. Earn certificates of completion for the cyber range, individual courses, and the entire Bootcamp.



The complimentary CMD+CTRL Bootcamp training resources are award-winning educational and training content designed specifically for software development and deployment professionals. This blended approach to learning is proven to build skills that stick, so professionals make the most of their limited time to dedicate to personal development.

Reserve your free registration today: https://get.securityinnovation.com/free-bootcamp/

