Video shows Trump security blocking crowd trying to leave 2024 announcement early: ‘Sad and pathetic’

Sravasti Dasgupta
·2 min read

As former president Donald Trump announced his third bid for presidency, a crowd of people who were trying to leave the event early were seen being stopped by security.

A video shared by an ABC News reporter showed the crowd at Mr Trump’s announcement event on Tuesday evening at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida mansion.

The video showed some people trying to leave but coming back after allegedly being stopped by security.

ABC News reporter Olivia Rubin tweeted: “A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them.”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump’s office for comment on the video, which was branded “sad and pathetic” by several social media users.

The speech attendees shown on the video weren’t the only ones who appeared to grow weary at Mr Trump’s low-energy remarks.

Several networks - including his once-beloved Fox News - cut away from the speech before it was over, while many of his once-loyal supporters - including family members - chose not to attend at all.

In announcing his 2024 candidacy, Mr Trump ended weeks of speculation and bucked the advice of many allies who had urged him not to do so at this time.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” he said.

“In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

Mr Trump is being probed in three separate criminal investigations into his conduct.

This includes two federal cases and one state-level grand jury probe in Fulton County, Georgia, centred around his push to overturn the election he lost two years ago.

Mr Trump won his first run for presidency in 2016 and was defeated by Joe Biden in 2020.

He said that after his exit from office in January 2021 the US had become “a nation in decline” and “a failing nation” that could only be rescued by returning him to power.

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g