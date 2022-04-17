Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Corcept To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics Inc. ("Corcept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CORT).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Corcept stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/CORT.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey (the 'NJ USAO') pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept's relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym." Corcept further disclosed that "[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena."

On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

