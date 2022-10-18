Securing stability in an unstable world: CS Global Partners

London, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to CS Global Partners, ongoing conflicts, healthcare crises and rapidly changing social and political landscapes have disrupted and destabilised the world as we once knew it. Global dynamics are changing, giving rise to an era of globalisation, international migration and more and more people moving away from their home countries in an attempt to find stability and create a safe and secure environment for themselves and their families.

With the world is in a continual state of flux, changing and adapting to positive and negative influences, people are looking for innovative ways to escape the tumultuous effects on their home nations in order to stabilise their economic and social position.

High Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) have the opportunity to invest in citizenship in countries that are able to provide them with the desired quality of life. The ability to navigate paths to globalised countries with are subjected to less political restrictions.

Citizenship by Investment Programmes allow people to live the life of their dreams in countries that have visionary and efficient governance and positive social environments. They provide investors with an exceptional atmosphere and give them the ability to set up their businesses and achieve their goals by eliminating any cultural or social threats or simply enjoy a peaceful everyday life with family.

Countries such as the Commonwealth of Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia offer some of the best citizenship by investment programmes (CBI) in the world as they provide investors with opportunities far beyond their home shores

Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia provide easy access to international markets and are subject to less political risk. Healthy relationships with countries throughout the world means that people are more interconnected than ever before.

Most people invest in second citizenship for personal freedom, wealth protection and the ability to take advantage of global opportunities. It has become one of the most powerful tools to achieve this and is the ultimate backup plan in uncertain geopolitical environments. Alternative citizenship also allows investors to secure and diversify their wealth while enjoying favourable tax regimes and stable economies. The currency of these three Eastern Caribbean countries is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate, which makes the economies less volatile to economic shocks. The democratically elected governments are stable and transparent and information flows freely as people are free to express themselves

Many countries in Africa are affected by high unemployment rates, rampant corruption and political unrest. The turmoil serves to highlight how important a stable economic structure is for every country.  With dynamic market forces in play the management of the economy in any country requires a certain set of skills and proficiency. Economic collapse in some countries has resulted in mass-scale protests and removal of the government in power. Citizens left behind in these tumultuous situations are struggling with uncertainty as the business and service sectors fail to revive.

The social aspects of a country are as important as the financial and economic benefits. Cultural acceptance and cooperation among different races creates a desirable environment to live. The relatively low crime rate coupled with a stable and peaceful environment create the perfect escape from a world filled with uncertainty

People need to be aware of the choices they make while selecting the countries of their second citizenship.

Collaboration between countries is also vital with many countries opting for free-trade agreements and zones to develop stronger business ties and reduce competition. These peace and cooperation agreements are fundamental instruments to stabilising businesses while accelerating the economic growth of those countries.  Friendly relations such as these are maintained by the three Caribbean countries, which enables them to offer a politically, economically and socially safe and secure environment.

Caribbean countries like the Commonwealth of Dominica, Saint Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis offer secure, peaceful and pristine environments, creating a perfect destination for families to spend the rest of their lives in, a possibility due to their prestigious Citizenship by Investment Programmes.

The Citizenship by Investment programmes enable individuals to acquire citizenship of that country in exchange for a certain financial contribution to their economy. The CBI Index, published annually by the PWM Magazine of the Financial Times rates these three countries as the safest and most reliable citizenship programmes in the world. The CBI Index ranks countries on the basis of their performance across “Nine Pillars of Excellence”.

The Commonwealth of Dominica is one of the greatest countries to live in, considering its efficient governance, security and the ease of establishing business. The country is working hard to mitigate the climate crisis and become the world’s first climate-resilient nation with environmental sustainability one of its key objectives.

The CBI Programme of Dominica ranked as the world’s number one programme for the sixth consecutive year in 2022. It  has performed exceptionally well in conducting due-diligence checks to ensure national security and stability and also achieved a perfect score of ten in six pillars of the nine pillars i.e. Minimum Investment Outlay, Family, Certainty of Product, Due-Diligence, Ease of Processing and Mandatory Travel/Residence.

Individuals can obtain Dominican citizenship by investing in their Economic Diversification Fund or in Real Estate.

The citizenship programme of St Kitts and Nevis is the most family-oriented programme as it gives the main applicant the option to include their spouse, children under and over 18 and, in some circumstances, siblings, parents and grandparents of both the main applicant and their spouse in an application. Investment in St Kitts and Nevis involves a contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund which was established in 2018. Since then, the Fund Option has helped the Caribbean country in advancing standards of education and in the health sector, uplifting the tourism industry and publicising the cultural harmony of the country.

In order to apply for the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment programme an investor will need to make a minimum investment of USD 150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund option.

Saint Lucia provides a platform for individuals seeking to establish and expand their business while embracing the serenity that island life has to offer. With the least travel/residence restrictions it provides investors with global access to major business hubs and hassle-free travelling, making it a highly desirable country to live in.

The ongoing global unrest, unstable governments, civil unrest, and political uncertainty have left many feeling insecure about their home countries. Relocating to a safe and secure nation such as those in the Caribbean offers one the stability and solace often sought from the chaos of the world.

