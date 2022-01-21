SecureThings Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Connected-vehicle Cybersecurity Challenges through Continuous Vehicle Monitoring

SecureThings' advanced and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions are revolutionizing the automotive industry in terms of quality of service

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Indian automotive cybersecurity solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SecureThings.ai with the 2020 Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company employs a holistic approach to addressing issues in connected vehicle cybersecurity by offering continuous vehicle monitoring to detect unknown behaviors and threats. SecureThings differentiates itself through its comprehensive, multi-layer, and in-depth defense cybersecurity solutions for electric vehicle makers, fleet owners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier I suppliers, telematics device suppliers, and mobility service providers.

2020 Indian Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions Technology Innovation Leadership Award

SecureThings offers end-to-end solutions with the following five-pronged approach for vehicle security: detection, response, recovery, identification, and protection. The preferred provider of in-vehicle cyber protection for OEMs, Tier1 Suppliers and Subsystem Manufacturers using patented machine learning based solutions. The company's threat intelligence and cloud protection platform offers complete control, comprehensive monitoring and effective resolution methodologies to the OEMs, shared services operators, and fleet managers. SecureThings Cloud platform provides active defense where searches for external vulnerabilities and new attack chains are integrated with the automotive security operations center correlation engine. In addition, the platform provides insights and accurate information about fleets' potentially vulnerable vehicles, thus creating actionable plans to mitigate risks. For OEMs critical and dangerous Cybersecurity vulnerabilities are detected and resolved using secure over-the-air updates.

"SecureThings offers detailed and customized protection solutions for real-time in-vehicle, network, and in-vehicle network use cases," said Kaushik Madhavan, Vice President - Mobility at Frost & Sullivan. "Real-time in-vehicle protection provides three security layers to protect a vehicle from various attacks. The first layer secures physical and remote interfaces from any unwanted code entering into the automobile's systems. The second layer delivers protection from memory-based attacks, such as memory corruption and buffer overflow attacks. The final layer protects the entire vehicle network by leveraging machine learning software, ensuring security by identifying threats through real-time intelligence."

SecureThings has entrenched itself in the market by providing OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and mobility service providers with exclusive services, such as cybersecurity assessment, penetration testing, and ethical hacking services. The company's research and advisory team searches and monitors risk-prone cars and devices to ensure zero vulnerability. SecureThings' research lab employs a talented pool of industry experts in enterprise cybersecurity, in-vehicle security, machine learning, and Big Data analytics to recommend best practices in rolling out robotic cybersecurity measures to alleviate risks.

"SecureThings' protection solution design incorporates deterministic and machine learning approaches that help customers achieve significant improvements in their cyber defense ratings," noted Madhavan. "Leveraging its industry-leading technologies; advanced research labs; and a cost-effective, customized solution, SecureThings aims to incorporate innovative products and services in its portfolio in the coming years."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SecureThings.AI Pvt Ltd. (SecureThings)

SecureThings (https://www.securethings.ai) is a leading Automotive Cybersecurity product company founded in late 2017 with an aim to secure connected vehicles. SecureThings team has rich experience in Cyber Security & domains concerning Automotive. SecureThings experts help Automotive Manufacturers understand the potential risks and vulnerabilities around their products by assessing the life-cycle of automotive production. With recommendations and best practices provided by SecureThings Automotive Manufacturers can build security from the very early stage of the development of Automotive Grade Products.

SecureThings provides a real-time cyber security solution for connected vehicles. The multi-layered cyber security solution protects vehicles for wide range of situations including but not limited to Infotainment Systems, Telematics units, Security for Advanced ECU to protection for in-vehicle networks. The solution builds intelligence using machine learning based algorithms. The big data analytics platform provides analytics for attack trends, forensic analysis, awareness and insights to the OEMs and suppliers to take a well-informed business decisions, avoid costly vehicle re-calls and help in future architecture changes with its analysis, proactive alerts & trends.

SecureThings counts number of Automotive manufactures as their prestigious customers and is always keen to offer help in addressing your unique cybersecurity concerns.

