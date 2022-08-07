Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) is reducing its dividend to £0.16 on the 26th of Septemberwhich is 20% less than last year's comparable payment of £0.20. This means that the annual payment will be 5.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Secure Trust Bank's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Secure Trust Bank has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 23% also shows that Secure Trust Bank is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 55.1%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 25% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.042 total annually to £0.611. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 31% a year over that time. Secure Trust Bank has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Secure Trust Bank has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Secure Trust Bank's Dividend

Overall, we think that Secure Trust Bank could be a great option for a dividend investment, although we would have preferred if the dividend wasn't cut this year. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Secure Trust Bank (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

