SECURE Energy Services Inc. and Tervita Corporation Announce Receipt of Final Court Order Approving the Arrangement

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE") (TSX: SES) and Tervita Corporation ("Tervita") (TSX: TEV) are pleased to announce that the final order from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in respect of the proposed acquisition by SECURE of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Tervita by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement"), as previously announced on March 9, 2021, has been obtained.

As previously announced, the Arrangement was approved at each of the special meetings of the holders of SECURE common shares and holders of Tervita common shares, options to purchase common shares, restricted share units and performance share units held on June 15, 2021.

The completion of the Arrangement remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the remaining customary closing conditions being satisfied or waived as set out in the Joint Management Information Circular of SECURE and Tervita dated May 6, 2021, and the Arrangement Agreement referred to therein.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of SECURE and Tervita as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. The use of the words "expect", "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the timing for closing of the Arrangement.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of the Arrangement include the failure of SECURE or Tervita to satisfy the conditions to the Arrangement, in a timely manner, or at all. Failure of SECURE or Tervita to satisfy such conditions may result in the Arrangement not being completed on the expected date, on the proposed terms, or at all. In addition, the failure of SECURE or Tervita to comply with the terms of the arrangement agreement between Tervita and SECURE dated March 8, 2021 may result in SECURE or Tervita being required to pay a non-completion or other fee to the other party.

The forward-looking statements in this news release should not be interpreted as providing a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and SECURE and Tervita undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

About SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy business listed on the TSX providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, onsite abandonment, remediation and reclamation, drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada. SECURE trades on the TSX as SES. For more information, visit www.secure-energy.com.

About Tervita

Tervita is an environmentally-focused waste service provider in Canada, providing a broad and integrated array of services and environmental management solutions for customers in the energy, industrial, and natural resource sectors, predominantly in Western Canada. For over 40 years, Tervita has been focused on delivering safe and efficient solutions through all phases of a project while minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Tervita's dedicated and experienced employees are trusted sustainability partners to our clients. Safety is our top priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. Tervita trades on the TSX as TEV. For more information, visit www.tervita.com.

