Secura issues recall on air fryers after reports of products catching fire

Two Secura air fryer models were recalled Sept. 28 due to the risk of the fryer catching fire, burning and smoking when overheated. The air fryer pictured here is model SAF-53D.

If you own a Secura air fryer, then your air fryer may or may not catch on fire.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 6,400 air fryers sold around the country, including 680 sold in Canada late last month.

The reason for the recall has to do with a wire connection in the air fryer that can cause it to overheat. The two models recalled were sold online on Secura’s website and Amazon from May 2019 to October 2020 for up to $90.

No injuries or property damage has been reported, but USCPSC has received nine reports of the fryer catching fire, burning and smoking.

Here’s how to get your money back.

What Secura air fryer models have been recalled?

If you have a Secura air fryer at home, you might want to check out if the model number is either SAF-53 or SAF-53D with date code 1901, 1903 or 1904 at the bottom.

All of the recalled products are black with a silver accent and have the Secura logo near the top.

Product owners have been encouraged to refund or replace the model due to the potential safety concerns.

Will there be any compensation provided?

The other Secura air fryer model recalled is SAF-53.

Yes.

Affected customers can choose whether they would like a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement from Secura.

To receive the gift card or the free product, customers must reach out to Secura with their contact information and photographs of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off as well as the product’s date code.

No receipt is needed to receive a replacement fryer from the company.

All known purchasers are being contacted by Secura. Customers can contact Secura over the phone at 888-792-2360 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, via email at customercare@thesecura.com, or on their website.

