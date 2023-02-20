SECU Foundation Awards $500,000 Grant to Senior Services to Support Campus Expansion

Check Presentation

Left to right: Daniel Nobles, SECU Foundation grants analyst; Caitlin Duke, SECU Foundation grants manager; T. Lee Covington, Senior Services president and CEO; and Damian Carter, SECU regional senior vice president.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently awarded a $500,000 grant to Senior Services, a Forsyth County non-profit offering programs that respond to the needs of the elderly and their caregivers. The grant will support the campus expansion of a new Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness to provide comprehensive care for underserved and vulnerable seniors.

Through the Center, the non-profit will offer collaborative senior adult services for physical health, dementia care, and experiential arts education, respite services for caregivers, and clinical services across the age spectrum.

“Senior Services has been a valuable resource in the greater Winston-Salem community for many years, and the demand for their services continues to escalate,” said Damian Carter, SECU regional senior vice president. “We are pleased to support their campus expansion as they work diligently to bring comfort and security to senior adults and their families.”

“We are honored and thrilled to have the SECU Foundation work with us to complete the construction of our new one-of-its-kind Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness,” said T. Lee Covington, Senior Services president and CEO. “SECU Foundation has a history of supporting impactful community projects. We believe our new Center will have a tremendous impact on the Forsyth County community, building on our 60-year history of helping older adults remain at home, living with dignity, and aging with purpose.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Story continues

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f7f5fad-03e0-4af5-a95c-7cae6b876366





