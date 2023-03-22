Section of road in Columbia closed after gas line is cut, fire department says

A section of a road in Richland County was closed Wednesday after a gas line was cut, the Columbia Fire Department said.

At about 9 a.m., the fire department said a stretch of Newnham Drive near Wade Street was blocked. That’s near Broad River Road, about a mile from Exit 104 on Interstate 26.

The gas line was cut when a resident hit a service line on their property, fire department spokesperson Mike DeSumma told The State.

There were no injuries, and there is currently no call for the area to be evacuated, DeSumma said.

Utility crews from Dominion Energy are on the scene to make repairs, according to DeSumma. Information about how long it would take to fix the leak was not available.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until repairs are finished and find alternative routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.