Section of LRT still down with ice and power problems

·2 min read
A sign tells transit riders at Temblay station Thursday that R1 buses have replaced LRT service. (David Bates/Radio-Canada - image credit)
A sign tells transit riders at Temblay station Thursday that R1 buses have replaced LRT service. (David Bates/Radio-Canada - image credit)
David Bates/Radio-Canada
David Bates/Radio-Canada

OC Transpo is still running replacement buses along a section of the Confederation Line as crews work to fix the overhead power system near Lees station.

As of Friday at 7 a.m. trains were running on two loops between Blair and Tremblay stations and Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, while R1 bus service remained in place between St-Laurent and Rideau stations.

In a tweet, the agency said overhead wires near Lees station had been repaired and work was being done to move the two out-of-service trains near that station.

"Once completed, system wide checks will be conducted to ensure ongoing safety," a tweet said.

In a memo sent to mayor and council later Friday morning, Renée Amilcar, the city's transit services general manager, said "good progress" had been made overnight clearing the ice buildup that started late Wednesday.

"[Rideau Transit Management] cleared the ice buildup on the [overhead catenary system] from Blair to Tremblay stations and ran two trains during the night to keep the wires clear of ice."

Problems started Wednesday night

In a Thursday morning memo, Amilcar said two trains stopped around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night between Lees and Hurdman stations

It's believed ice buildup on the power system stopped the trains, she said. The region was under a freezing rain warning at the time.

There was also a power outage that lasted less than half an hour between Blair and Tremblay stations just after midnight Thursday which led ice to form on the eastern section of the rail, she said. A third train was stopped at Tremblay.

On Thursday afternoon, Amilcar provided a further update: as one of the trains near Lees was being returned to OC Transpo's maintenance facility, part of the overhead wire powering the train was damaged.

That would have to be repaired, she wrote, and the entire system would have to be inspected before full service could resume.

On Thursday evening, Amilcar said repairs were still underway on the system near Lees and would continue through the night.

