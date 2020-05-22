Section of Highway 12 closed due to forest fire

A section of Highway 12 has been shut down because of a forest fire.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Highway 12 near Chester Basin is closed southbound at Rafuse Road. Police are asking drivers to stay away from the area.

The fire was called in sometime after 6 p.m. Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Police said RCMP, several fire departments and at least one Lands and Forestry helicopter are on the scene.

On Friday, fire restrictions and burn bans were in effect throughout the whole province.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Adam Francois Langford

MORE TOP STORIES