Section of Deerfoot Trail closed after 1 killed in collision

Parts of Deerfoot Trail will be closed for several hours after a fatal collision took place early this morning. (Mike Symington/CBC News - image credit)

Calgary police say part of Deerfoot Trail is expected to be closed for several hours after a fatal collision early this morning.

A driver was going the wrong way in the southbound lane between 32nd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.E. this morning, which led to the collision, according to police.

One person was killed. No further details about that individual were immediately available.

Both lanes are now closed between those two ramps.

More to come.