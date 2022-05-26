Secrets of the Stylish: Getting ready for Cannes with Pritika Swarup

Photo credit: Diana Kopaigora

The annual Cannes Film Festival is a red-carpet event like no other. Stars across the fashion and film industries gather together not only to celebrate the creativity we see on screen, but also that of our favourite designers in the form of the most glamorous of gowns.

This year, model Pritika Swarup joined the Cannes cohort, walking elegantly down the red carpet in a vibrant blue Tony Ward creation for the premiere of The Innocent (L'Innocent). She of course accessorised with some show-stopping jewels fit for the Riviera red carpet, with some shimmering link earrings by Pomellato along with a statement ring.

Photo credit: Arnaud ROL

Photo credit: Arnaud ROL

We caught up with Swarup as she prepared to hit the Croisette to fashion, confidence, and being inspired by the vibrancy of India.

WHAT WAS THE INSPIRATION FOR YOUR OUTFIT THIS EVENING?

"I was inspired by the vibrant jewel-like tones of India for my first carpet at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival. I chose to wear Tony Ward couture because I love the sculptural technique he uses in his designs. I was also drawn to the delicate draping of the train as I walked down the stairs during our fitting at the Martinez Hotel. The crushed diamonds on the edges of the dress matched beautifully with the Pomellato earrings and rings, giving the look a classic elegance."

Photo credit: Diana Kopaigora

HOW INVOLVED ARE YOU IN THE STYLING PROCESS?

"I work very closely with my stylist, Kristina Askerova, throughout the entire process. We like to capture the essence of each designer I wear while putting our own twist on the look. We discuss various concepts before confirming a specific direction and selecting a final look. Hair and make-up also play a significant role in the process because each part needs to complement the other. One of the most important things for me is to feel 100 per cent myself when wearing outfits from different designers."

Photo credit: Arnaud ROL

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED OVER THE YEARS?

"My style has evolved dramatically over the years. A few years ago I wouldn’t give as much thought to my style choices and the overall aesthetic of my look was not necessarily representative of my personal brand. I have become progressively conscious of my selection of looks, the brands I represent, and the social statements we create together."

Photo credit: Arnaud ROL

HOW HAS YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR STYLE, BODY, AND APPEARANCE CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

"I have always been comfortable and proud of who I am. I feel that having that foundation is key when building my style and experimenting with different aesthetics. My relationship with style, body and appearance is ever-changing, but I always remain positive and open, and love every step of the way. My team and I aim to create bolder, more expressive looks; each style choice definitely brings out a different part of my personality."



HOW MUCH DOES THE PROJECT YOU’RE WORKING ON IMPACT THE OUTFIT YOU CHOOSE?

"The projects I work on very much impact my outfits – where I'm going and what my mood is. I aspire to represent the culture, mindset and direction of the projects that I'm involved in at the time, but my outfits always reflect my personal aesthetic. Right now, I'm paying closer attention to the shoe styles that I’m wearing as I'm currently designing a capsule collection with Ilio Smeraldo, a Milan-based shoe brand that I greatly admire."

Photo credit: Diana Kopaigora

WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR MOST MEMORABLE RED CARPET MOMENT OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS?

"My first amfAR gala in 2019 was my most memorable red carpet moment. It was the first time I was dressed by Zuhair Murad and I decided to go with a sheer black lace jumpsuit which was a significant deviation from the usual gowns that individuals in attendance wear. I felt it to be a powerful moment and turning point in my style journey."

WHOSE STYLE HAVE YOU ALWAYS ADMIRED AND WHY?

"I have always admired Naomi as she is not afraid to take risks when it comes to her personal style and make bold statements that truly transcend time."

Photo credit: Diana Kopaigora

HOW DO YOU DECIDE WHICH BRANDS TO WORK WITH?

"I prefer to work with brands that align with my personal values. I also love supporting strong female designers as I think it’s important to lift each other up and inspire each other in the industry."

WHAT IS YOUR PERFECT ‘GETTING READY’ SET-UP?

"My perfect getting ready set-up is being in a cosy robe, listening to music and indulging in skincare before glam. Before each carpet, I use Prakti’s Priti Polish Instant Glow Exfoliator and Maha Mask Pampering Moisture Treatment, to have the ultimate glow and feel my best."

FASHION HAS A REPUTATION FOR BEING FRIVOLOUS, BUT WHY DOES WHAT WE WEAR MATTER?

"What we wear matters because it’s not simply about appearance but rather about making a social statement – and showing who we are and what we stand for to the world through fashion. The looks we choose make us feel confident to go out and conquer the day."

