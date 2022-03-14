Secrets of the Stylish: Getting ready for the BAFTAs with Jessie Buckley

The BAFTAs returned in a big way last night. After a partly virtual outing for 2021, the British award ceremony was perhaps starrier than ever as huge names from across the globe turned out to support on the big night. This included Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley, who looked sensational in a tailored Alexander McQueen look.

The ensemble – which was from McQueen's pre-AW22 collection – featured a ruffled corset, which was paired with high-waisted tuxedo trousers. Buckley finished the look off with some beautiful De Beers jewellery, including a diamond necklace and a statement ear cuff.

Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce
Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce

Just before the event, the actress invited us into her dressing room, sharing with us the inspiration for the ensemble, while we also chatted about her changing relationship with fashion, and how she prepares for these big red-carpet events.

WHAT WAS THE INSPIRATION FOR YOUR OUTFIT THIS EVENING?

Rose Forde my amazing stylist sent me through some looks and we both felt inspired by a kind of understated British punk with an easy feel. Wearing Alexander McQueen was a dream and a match made in heaven. For the jewellery, we chose a mix of rough and polished diamond pieces from De Beers that were a brilliant fit with the whole look.

HOW INVOLVED ARE YOU IN THE STYLING PROCESS?

In my normal life, I mainly wear tracksuits and jeans so sometimes, for fancy nights, it helps me to have a story in my head of what the character of the clothes might bring. We sometimes make a mood board and go from there, but Rose does most of the heavy lifting. I try the clothes on and then it’s a feeling, I guess. When you just feel good in yourself.

Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce
Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED OVER THE YEARS?

In my day-to-day life at the moment while I'm doing cabaret, I wear whatever I can be most mobile in. My style has always been a bit tomboy, but I like clothes that are confident and comfortable. My current staple is my Acne leather jacket, jeans and T-shirts that I make myself. If I find a picture I like, I often make it into a T-shirt.

HOW HAS YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR STYLE, BODY, APPEARANCE CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

Well, we change all the time – we are in constant dialogue with changing in some way. I'm really growing to love all of me, and appreciate all of my body's odd bits and beautiful bits and even the bits of me I haven't met yet as I get older. I used to be scared of being a woman when I was younger. It felt like it had limits, but now I really love the idea that I can and will become anything – you just have to create space to change. But this is the body I have and I want to work with it not against it.

HOW MUCH DOES THE PROJECT YOU’RE WORKING ON IMPACT THE OUTFIT YOU CHOOSE?

Well I usually chop my hair for different jobs so that changes things a bit. I’ve been in Weimar Republic land for the last six months doing cabaret so I'm in a 1920s punk feel at the moment. But, generally in my life I only have a few clothes that I pop on and get on my bike and go about my day.

Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce
Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce

WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR MOST MEMORABLE RED CARPET MOMENT OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS?

I find red carpets a bit scary but i really loved wearing the Miu Miu dress I wore to the BAFTAs two years ago. Also seeing my brother on the red carpet with his mad hair and having a ball was probably my most memorable moment.

WHOSE STYLE HAVE YOU ALWAYS ADMIRED AND WHY?

Lee Miller, Louise Brooks, Frances McDormand because they always look like themselves.

HOW DO YOU DECIDE WHICH BRANDS TO WORK WITH?

I like things that are creatively led by are nice people who just make you feel your best self – and if i can wear flat shoes then that’s always a winner. Brands taking sustainability seriously is important to me as well, and I like that De Beers is involved right from the discovery of diamonds all the way to jewellery creation.

When we went choose jewellery for the BAFTAs, the team was just brilliant to work with. Their pieces are so gorgeous and timeless and we had a blast finding the all right diamonds to suit the look.

Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce
Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce

WHAT IS YOUR PERFECT ‘GETTING READY’ SET-UP?

Good sleep the night before, and having good music on is essential. But the best is if my mother or friend comes with me and we get to share the fun of it together.

FASHION HAS A REPUTATION FOR BEING FRIVOLOUS, BUT WHY DOES WHAT WE WEAR MATTER?

I think it’s another expression of you. When you get to peek behind the curtain of amazing artists like McQueen or Erdem or Loewe and see the craft and creativity behind the clothes you wear, it’s impossible for it to be frivolous. You can create whatever story you want for yourself with the clothes you wear and it can be really exciting and powerful.

Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce
Photo credit: Leonardo Veloce

