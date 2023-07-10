The secrets behind the ‘rocketship’ McLaren that has propelled Lando Norris to the front of the grid

Lando Norris powers the McLaren MCL60 to second place at Silverstone - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

McLaren’s performance at Silverstone left Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton describing the MCL60 as a “rocket ship”. The team’s progress in the last two rounds has been phenomenal. After Canada they had just 17 points on the board but in the Austrian and British grands prix they scored 42 points – more than anyone but Red Bull.

It is a development that any team in F1 would be delighted with. Lap time comes from drivers having the confidence to allow them to push the car to its limits and both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri managed that last weekend.

There were four key upgrades that helped propel them up the order. An upgraded part alone will not deliver lap time unless it fits into the team’s overall design philosophy. McLaren did not seem to panic despite their struggles earlier in the season. They seemed to have a plan and appear to have understood why they were bad.

The main updates they had at the Red Bull Ring were to the sidepods and engine cover. Then at Silverstone there was a new front wing and updated rear suspension. The front wing did not change dramatically, with slight alterations to the main plane central section and the trailing edge of the rear-most flap, plus some modifications to the detail on the lower part of the front wing endplates.

The result of the latter would have been to improve the steering response in high and low-speed – Silverstone has plenty of both. In low-speed corners you need a lot of steering lock. In high-speed you need very little steering lock and a stable rear end, especially in braking and corner entry. These changes would have resulted in fine-tuning that balance to give their drivers more confidence in the car.

The reason for the order of these changes is clever from McLaren. You might think that developing the front wing first and then what follows would be logical. However, McLaren had a fairly good front wing to begin with and that is probably worth a tenth of a second on a good day. Not a huge amount. It was the rest of the car that needed to change to get the results that we have seen in the last two rounds.

In some ways they put the cart before the horse. If the team started working on the front wing first, they would be optimising that part around the rest of the car’s problems. Get the under-floor, sidepods and rear of the car – which are far more critical to performance as I have written about many times – working well first and you will get more value out of your new front wing when it does come.

What were those changes to the middle and rear of the car? It is perhaps no surprise that McLaren have now gone down a route that has some visual similarities to the dominant Red Bull RB19. All teams have slightly different approaches, so McLaren will have taken their own philosophy and applied as much Red Bull to it as they can.

The sidepods work in conjunction with the under-floor in helping set up the rotating air flow - or vortices as they are called. They are generated if there is a pressure difference across two or three surfaces. As an example, we see them coming off the rear wing upper outer-corners when the cars are running on a damp day. These vortices running along the side of the car help create an air seal in that area - better sealing equals more downforce and stability - in the high-speed corners.

This air cushion is much better than trying to seal the floor sides mechanically by getting the car as close to the ground as possible, it also makes it more benign to the inevitable ride height changes that you get with varying speeds.

Those vortices then run through to the rear suspension, which in turns goes to the rear diffuser and beam wing below the main rear wing. A better use of the airflow means more downforce and more lap time.

But what we can see on a modern F1 car is not where most of the lap time comes. The main area of performance gains will have come through changes made to the McLaren’s under-floor, which (unfortunately) we cannot see.

That does not mean we cannot take a guess at what they have done. I would not be surprised if McLaren have taken direction from Red Bull in this area, especially after seeing Sergio Perez’s car hoisted high on the crane in Monaco. They will not have copied it outright, but certain striking aspects - like the height of the under-floor tunnel – will have likely acted as inspiration. The under-floor tunnel height is the lowest section of the under-floor between the side of the chassis and the outer floor edge. The air is pulled through this section by the diffuser - the lower it is the more downforce you can create, but the more critical it is to ground clearance.

The way the McLaren had performed before these updates meant that they had to compromise in set-up: either they had a car that under-steered in the low-speed corners or had a nervous rear end in the high-speed. It lacked balance. A chunk of performance is being lost one way or another and leaves drivers lacking in confidence to commit - something which you need to do a lot at Silverstone - with so many high-speed corners. The main aim of McLaren’s development, then, was to get the car more consistent between the low-speed and high-speed corners. With their superb showing at Silverstone – a track which has a bit of everything – they achieved that.

Given what we have seen, I would not be surprised to see McLaren being competitive again in Hungary next week. The Hungaroring is different to the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone – which are themselves vastly different – but it is not the high-downforce Monaco equivalent that it used to be. I see no reason why they cannot compete.

Silverstone is a good, varied track and if you have a car that goes well there it should be able to go well everywhere. There will naturally be some variation on the remainder of the tracks due to other teams going forward or backwards, but they can lead the fight of the teams behind Red Bull and maybe give Max Verstappen a tough race from time to time.

