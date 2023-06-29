Secrets of the Bay City Rollers, review: how ghastly abuse haunted Seventies pop music

Lurking at the heart of Secrets of the Bay City Rollers (ITV1) was a story of unimaginable horror. It was a tale of youthful ambition, sexual exploitation and, in the end, unfettered wickedness. The monster around whom the evil orbited was, we heard, Tam Paton, mercurial manager of the original 1970s boyband and, his accusers say, a serial abuser of the teenagers whom he recruited to the group.



The horribly fascinating story was relayed by BBC radio presenter Nicky Campbell, who, as a fellow native of Edinburgh, felt a natural connection to the band that parlayed a love of tartan and catchy harmonies into mega-stardom. There was a second darker link: at private school in the city, he had witnessed the sexual abuse of schoolmates (about which he has spoken previously).



That abuse was unconnected to the Bay City Rollers or Paton – but this made the subject even more traumatic for Campbell, who wiped away tears when discussing it with his daughter, Breagha, with whom he reflected on his mission to tell the true story of the Rollers, in scenes filmed at his home in London.



Paton, a one-time potato merchant, was arrested on child sex abuse charges in 2003, but the case was dropped. He died in 2009 at age 70. Former Rollers guitarist Pat McGlynn left the viewer in little doubt as to Paton’s monstrousness. He described being drugged and molested by the Svengali. “Two or three months in the Rollers, he turned me into a drug addict,” he told Campbell.



Campbell was empathetic when meeting former surviving Rollers, including McGlynn and guitarist Stuart Wood. He also sat down with the family of the group’s late frontman, Les McKeown, haunted all his days by the abuse that he said he suffered at the hands of Paton. Later, he caught up on the road with Wood, who has kept the Bay City Rollers name alive and still plays their hits to delighted fans.



If Secrets of the Bay City Rollers had a failing, it was that it didn’t shed light on the musical workings of the band; it would have been instructive to learn how, even as he groomed victims, Paton ensured the Rollers kept on churning out sunny chart-toppers. But that didn’t detract from the overall impact of a documentary which suggested that Jimmy Savile was not the only ghastly presence to haunt the music industry in the 1970s – and which movingly raised to question how such abuse was able to continue for so long, and to leave behind so many broken lives.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.