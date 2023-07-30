The secretly satisfying world of model boats

Many members of Great Yarmouth Model Boat Club have an interest in full-scale boats, but it’s not a prerequisite - Debby Besford

The scene could have been staged for a Werther’s Original ad: a boy bent studiously over a model boat while his grandfather offers patient instruction. But Stuart Hubbard – whose grandson George began building his first model at just 10, under Hubbard’s tutelage (‘Grandad’s going to make sure you don’t lose your fingers’) – is proof these things do happen in real life, even in the video-game age.

Hubbard and George are part of Great Yarmouth Model Boat Club, whose members range from children to octogenarians. The club meets twice a week to sail models at the historic Venetian Waterways; nearby is a beach where you can spot cargo ships on the water, but what members’ vessels lack in scale they make up for in other ways. As Lynda King says, ‘Everyone is meticulous with the detail.’ In some cases, this is all about historical accuracy. In others, there is room for whimsy: one member, John Tucker, enlisted a friend to 3D-print figurines of late comic-book writer Stan Lee, co-creator of Spider-Man, and made Lee the unlikely captain of two of his boats.

But 3D printing aside, this is a decidedly analogue pastime. As Alan Gardner says, ‘[I spend] all my free time on it really. I don’t have a television... because to be honest sitting in an armchair looking at a square box bores me to tears... [Making model boats] keeps your brain active.’

Many members have an interest in full-scale boats, but it’s not a prerequisite. King’s interest ‘came about because when I lost my husband I wanted something to do’. Since she joined in 2018, she and another member have built a First World War New Zealand hospital ship. ‘It’s the kind of hobby where at the end of the day you can say, “This is what I’ve achieved.” And especially as I have never done anything like that before, to build a 40in boat from scratch at my age’ – King is 78 – ‘I thought was an achievement.’

The sense of community among the 50 members (there’s a waiting list besides) is part of what appealed to the documentary photographer Debby Besford, who had been working on a project about the regeneration of the Venetian Waterways when she came across the club.

Story continues

Besford was drawn to the camaraderie among people with varied life experiences: ‘different personalities, different skill sets, people who used to be in the Navy or worked in Silicon Valley’. This project, begun in 2021, is almost finished, with a touring exhibition to come.

For Tucker, sailing the boats is soothing: ‘Sitting there looking out over water gives me a very calming effect.’ But it’s not all wholesome tranquility. He is also among a group who have bought small – but fast – plastic boats from Amazon for some high-powered fun, earning a reputation among the rest of the members and christening themselves the ‘Rebels and Hooligans’. ‘We race them around together like bees in a jam jar – now and again you do collide.’

Lynda King, 78

Lynda King

A former member of the Hertfordshire special constabulary, Lynda King started off with a police boat, built for her from a kit – but sailing it in Norwich was ‘a bit of a disaster’. It lay unused until she went to an event where members of Great Yarmouth Model Boat Club were displaying their vessels. Soon she was a member, making a boat and restoring others – including Miss Norfolk, pictured here. ‘There’s always someone there who will help you… Someone knows something about everything that you don’t know.’

Vincas Sitavicius, 13

Vincas Sitavicius

‘I was walking down the street when I saw some boats driving in a little pond, and I was like, “I want to get involved in that,”’ says Vincas Sitavicius. Of course the members of Great Yarmouth Model Boat Club he’d happened upon said he could. That was three years ago, and now he and his father Romas – roped into the hobby too – work together to modify boats they buy. Vincas says, ‘I like going [to sail the boats], it’s a good activity for me and I feel like it gets me away from technology.’

Alan Gardner, 79

Alan Gardner

When he was a teenager, Alan Gardner had a friend whose older brother was into model boats. ‘I sort of drifted into it from that.’ Sixty-five years on, Gardner has about 100, some bought, some built. His boat connections are strong: he grew up on the coast in Essex, later spending more than a decade as a motor man working on ferries, and had a grandfather who was in the Royal Navy. ‘I put about 200 hours into each boat and steam engine I build from scratch,’ he told Besford. ‘The size and detail – there is so much you can put into it.’

Karen Sawyer, 49

Karen Sawyer

It was through her partner Mark and his family that Karen Sawyer got into model boats; his late grandfather signed several of them up to be part of the club. Though Sawyer, now its secretary, is less interested in building the boats, she loves to sail them. She, Mark and his uncle Gary house their 60 models in the family’s purpose-built shed, selecting which one to sail on any given day based on weather and mood. ‘Everybody leaves their phones in their pockets and it’s just great fun.’

Vic White, 77

Vic White

A member of the club for at least a decade, Vic White came to model boats from model aeroplanes, having found the latter too expensive to crash. The boat with which he’s pictured here – since sold on – was among the first he built; his current collection numbers six or seven. ‘I’ve always liked boats,’ he says, ‘and never having been able to afford a big cruise liner myself, I decided to build model ones.’

John Tucker, 64

John Tucker

It was lockdown that renewed John Tucker’s interest in model boats: ‘There wasn’t much else to do.’ He had long built models, completing his first Airfix kit at four and, in the decades that followed, making boats, planes and cars. The Crash Tender fire boat he holds here – among the largest he has completed – dates back to the 1960s. The kit took some tracking down, then about six months to make. Since March 2020 Tucker has built 11 boats, selling some on to make a little money towards the next. ‘You can buy a kit for £200 and then you can spend about another £200 on the motor, the speed controller, the radio control – I’ll probably sell it for half, you don’t really make a lot of money on them.’

Stuart Hubbard, 69, and George, 13

Stuart Hubbard

George

As a child, Stuart Hubbard built all sorts of models, but having been an apprentice at the then Portsmouth dockyard, his special interest is boats. And after seeing his creations, his grandchildren are taking to model building early too. The boat made from scratch by George, which began as some basic plans and a few sheets of timber, ‘sails incredibly well’, Hubbard tells me. ‘There’s only a couple of young people at the club, and it’s important that we try to encourage as many [as possible] because the interest, especially to build them, is not as prevalent as it was.’

Gary Eggleton, 63

Gary Eggleton

If there’s a problem with one of Gary Eggleton’s boats, he knows he can go to fellow members for help. And the club has helped him in deeper, more personal ways too. His interest in building model boats was ignited by his father when he was a teenager – he loved the challenge – but it had waned by the time the family moved from Middlesex to Norfolk. Later on, his dad found Great Yarmouth Model Boat Club, and it came back. In difficult times – Eggleton has recently lost several members of his family, including his parents, for whom he was a carer for more than 10 years – the club has been a haven. While he was looking after his parents, it ‘got me out and about, not stuck indoors… dwelling on things that have happened’. He continues, ‘It sort of helps with my depression – I’ve had depression all my life… and it’s given me a little bit more confidence.’ There are plenty of social events: ‘It’s a happy club.’

Mark Eggleton, 51

Mark Eggleton

Gary’s nephew, Mark – whose partner is club secretary Karen Sawyer – agrees: ‘They’re a very, very nice crowd down there.’ When his grandfather joined them up, he’d done remote-control car racing and flown remote-control aeroplanes, but this was his first experience with model boats. The couple, who also have a full-size boat on the Broads, now consider the models a hobby for life.