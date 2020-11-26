From 'Secretary of Trump' Pompeo to 'Biden's alter ego' Blinken, US foreign policy set for sea change

FP Staff
·10 min read

On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden, introducing his national security and foreign policy team, declared: "America is back and ready to lead the world". Biden, in an interview with NBC, added, "America's going to reassert its role in the world and be a coalition builder."

Perhaps no Biden Cabinet pick better encapsulates the fundamental shift in US foreign policy that is set to occur than Antony Blinken being chosen as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's replacement, a move that will likely assuage the frayed nerves of traditional US allies whom President Donald Trump has often belittled and brushed aside.

The two men provide a study in contrast: Where Pompeo has the reputation of being abrasive and blustery, Blinken has been described as "soft-spoken" with a gift for self-deprecating humour.

Pompeo graduated first in his class at West Point, served as an officer in the US Army during the Cold War, graduated from Harvard Law School, having been an editor of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, represented Kentucky in the US House before being picked to head up the CIA and then the state department (the first person to have done both).

Blinken took a much different path.

Graduating from Harvard University and Columbia Law School, Blinken served on the National Security Council (NSC) during the Clinton administration before becoming staff director for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Biden was chair of the panel.

In the early years of the Barack Obama administration, Blinken returned to the NSC and was then-vice president Biden's national security adviser before he moved to the state department to serve as deputy to secretary of state John Kerry.

Where Pompeo has served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at his Kansas church, Blinken, to the amusement of many on social media, fronts a "wonk rock" band named ABlinken and has penned two original love songs entitled Lip Service and Patience (available on Spotify where the band has amassed a whopping 53 followers).

Unilateralist vs internationalist

Pompeo and Blinken also seem to have extremely different attitudes to foreign policy.

While Pompeo has oscillated between echoing and pushing back on Trump's rather harsh public skepticism of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, first calling it an "indispensable institution" and then saying the alliance needs to grow and change or risk becoming obsolete, Blinken a firm believer in the organisation, has in the past argued for robust NATO military action (most notably in Libya in 2011).

Pompeo, in a 2018 Brussels speech that Foreign Policy derided as 'tone-deaf' and 'arrogant', seemed offer a harsh assessment of the current international order.

"Critics in places like Iran and China " who really are undermining the international order " are saying the Trump administration is the reason this system is breaking down. They claim America is acting unilaterally instead of multilaterally, as if every kind of multilateral action is by definition desirable. Even our European friends sometimes say we're not acting in the world's interest. This is just plain wrong," Pompeo said,.

"After the Cold War ended, we allowed this liberal order to begin to corrode. It failed us in some places, and sometimes it failed you and the rest of the world. Multilateralism has too often become viewed as an end unto itself. The more treaties we sign, the safer we supposedly are. The more bureaucrats we have, the better the job gets done." Pompeo added.

Blinken, over the past few years, has issued full-throated declarations of Europe's importance to America.

"Put simply, the world is safer for the American people when we have friends, partners and allies," Blinken said in 2016, as per Politico. He has described Europe as "a vital partner" and has dismissed the Trump administration's plans to remove US troops from Germany as "foolish, it's spiteful, and it's a strategic loser. It weakens NATO, it helps Vladimir Putin, and it harms Germany, our most important ally in Europe."

Blinken, the son of Jewish parents, speaks often of his grandfather who "fled pogroms in Russia." He also tells of how his late stepfather, Samuel Pisar, a Holocaust survivor, the only one of 900 schoolchildren in a town in Poland to survive the Holocaust, fled a death march in Bavaria. Pisar, was rescued by an American soldier who opened the hatch of his tank. Pisar, Blinken said, uttered the only three words he knew in English: "God bless America."

Blinken, who has said that the United States cannot solve global problems on its own and that "we need to be working with other countries", has been called an internationalist and a multilateralist.

Pompeo, predictably, has openly denounced such calls for greater international cooperation, saying that Trump had been focused on "real results" and "the reality on the ground." "More multilateralism for the sake of hanging out with their buddies at a cocktail party? That's not in the best interest of the United States," Pompeo recently told Fox News.

But both men seemingly have one thing in common: their respective bosses seem to be rubbing off on them.

'Secretary of Trump'

Derided by his critics as the 'Secretary of Trump', Pompeo underwent a transformation from a determined skeptic of the then presidential candidate Trump to a fervent foot-soldier of the commander-in-chief: at least when it comes to China and Iran.

Pompeo, much like a pit-bull straining on a leash, has mimicked his boss by taking a consistently confrontational approach to both countries during his tenure helming the state department.

Much to the dismay and discomfort of some, the top US diplomat has pushed the "Wuhan virus" label (a phrase coined by President Donald Trump) at international summits and repeatedly put the Chinese Communist Party on blast.

"The Chinese Communist Party poses a substantial threat to our health and way of life, as the Wuhan virus clearly has demonstrated," Pompeo said at a G7 Summit in May. That push seemingly led to a small rift within the alliance, which failed to agree on a joint statement after Pompeo insisted that the term "Wuhan virus" be included.

Pompeo, on a farewell tour of friends and allies in Europe and West Asia these past ten days, is leaving his post in a familiar manner: by angering Turkey's leaders, infuriating the Palestinians and befuddling the French, as per Bloomberg.

"He's spending his last two months in office trolling the world," Shadi Hamid, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution told Bloomberg. "It's an odd role for the nation's top diplomat to be playing at a rather sensitive time."

Pompeo, refusing to acknowledge Biden's victory in the US presidential election during this tour, sent shockwaves around the world when he, some say in jest, announced that he expected a 'smooth transition to a second Trump administration'.

Pompeo, at the same press conference, lashed out when a reporter asked how Trump's cries of the election being rigged would be viewed abroad. "That's ridiculous, and you know it's ridiculous, and you asked it because it's ridiculous," Pompeo said, in a rather unconvincing fit of pique. He continued:

"You asked a question that is ridiculous. This department cares deeply to make sure that elections around the world are safe and secure and free and fair, and my officers risk their lives to ensure that that happens."

Trying to cement Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran as Trump winds down his day in office, Pompeo has insisted Iran is the region's top threat, in a tour taking in Israel and the UAE and concluding in Saudi Arabia: all countries that view Iran through the same hawkish lens.

In August, Pompeo, accusing Iran of being in "significant non-performance" with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA (a deal that Trump renounced), unilaterally declared that that all UN sanctions against Iran have been restored.

"The United States took this decisive action because, in addition to Iran's failure to perform its JCPoA commitments, the Security Council failed to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran, which had been in place for 13 years," Pompeo said.

"In accordance with our rights... we initiated the snapback process to restore virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions, including the arms embargo," he said. "The world will be safer as a result."

'Biden's alter ego'

Blinken, described as 'Biden's alter ego' when it comes to international relations, has aligned himself with numerous former senior national security officials calling for a major reinvestment in American diplomacy and renewed emphasis on global engagement.

Blinken has fiercely defended Obama's Iran deal from its critics, writing in The New York Times, "In an ideal world, we would have negotiated every misbehaviour that Iran conducts both at home and around the world. But we live in the real world, not an ideal world. The only issue that our partners were prepared to negotiate, including the Europeans, including China, Russia, not to mention Iran, was the nuclear programme."

Blinken, speaking to The Associated Press in September, also took aim at the Trump administration: "Democracy is in retreat around the world, and unfortunately it's also in retreat at home because of the president taking a two-by-four to its institutions, its values and its people every day."

"Our friends know that Joe Biden knows who they are. So do our adversaries. That difference would be felt on day one," he added.

In May, Blinken, in a nigh-unthinkable statement for anyone serving in the Trump administration, went ahead and issued a mea culpa for the Obama administration's Syria policy: "Any of us, and I start with myself, who had any responsibility for our Syria policy in the last administration has to acknowledge that we failed," Blinken told The New York Times.

"We failed to prevent a horrific loss of life. It is something I will take with me for the rest of my days." He went on to criticise Trump for pulling US troops out of Syria, and making the problem "arguably even worse.

Blinken faces uphill battle

Blinken faces some daunting challenges: He is set to inherit a deeply demoralised and depleted career workforce at the state department. Trump's two secretaries of state, Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo, offered weak resistance to the administration's attempts to gut the agency, which were thwarted only by congressional intervention.

Although the department escaped massive proposed cuts of more than 30 percent in its budget for three consecutive years, it has seen a significant number of departures from its senior and rising mid-level ranks, from which many diplomats have opted to retire or leave the foreign service given limited prospects for advancements under an administration they believed did not value their expertise.

Pompeo has already slammed some of Biden's picks.

"I know some of these folks, they took a very different view, they lived in a bit of a fantasy world," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. "They led from behind, they appeased. I hope they will choose a different course."

Pompeo has said he had not spoken to Blinken but would "do everything that's required by law" as part of the transition.

Regardless, it seems the United States will go from 'America first' to 'America at the head of the table'.

With input from agencies

Also See: President-elect Joe Biden to name longtime aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state: Reports

In final days of Oval Office, Donald Trump pursues policies to make Joe Biden's task more difficult

Georgia election officials announce full hand recount; Biden leads Trump by 14,000 votes

Read more on World by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

    Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals he owns the infamous Bill Buckner ball

    The ball that helped decide the 1986 World Series is now under Mets ownership.

  • Indianapolis to host 2024 All-Star game after NBA calls off this season's due to COVID-19

    This season's All-Star game was officially canceled on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Pelé, Messi among those to pay tribute to Diego Maradona: 'Best player of my generation'

    Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

  • Shareef O'Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with LSU jersey number

    Shareef O'Neal found a way to honor his dad and Kobe Bryant at LSU.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • The sports figures I'm thankful for in 2020

    Sue Bird, LeBron James and many others made 2020 a little more joyful.

  • You're the GM: After a surprising season, where do the Giants go next?

    After almost making the postseason in 2020, we give the Giants three options for an offseason plan. You vote on your favorite.

  • Giving thanks for football, family and long bombs

    Thanksgiving family football is a tradition for many families around America. This year, it's going to look a little different.

  • 'Change the Game' panel dissects progress of women's leadership in sport

    A lack of representation for women in sport and leadership roles wasn't going to stop Carmelina Moscato. The former Canadian national soccer team star and Olympic bronze medallist has led the charge to build the professional game for Canadian women. Among many leadership roles within Canada Soccer, Moscato serves as commissioner of the League1 Ontario Women's Division and aims to be responsible for creating pro opportunities for female players within the league. "I never felt intimidated by the opportunities and I always felt there was something to prove," said Moscato, who joined the 'Change the Game' panel hosted by CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo. "To show I definitely can and women can. "If somebody is talking about soccer in the men's game, it's soccer and you're not going to outsmart me in that. This has to normalize, [women] can't be the minority in a room." WATCH | Panel discusses importance of women's leadership in sport: Canadian national soccer team member Desiree Scott, Canadian Olympic track and field athlete Khamica Bingham, and play-by-play broadcaster Meghan McPeak completed the panel group discussing supportive leadership in sport for women. ESPN analyst Doris Burke made history this summer becoming the first woman to call NBA conference finals and NBA finals games. Although another milestone was made for professional women in sport this year, McPeak believes that shouldn't be the case. "It's 2020, we should not be making firsts," said McPeak, who calls games for both the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the Capital City Gogo, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. "Knowing my job and what I do with the NBA umbrella, we still don't have a full-time female play-by-play announcer, which is crazy to me." Elevating women into leadership roles For Scott, a two-time soccer bronze medallist, awareness is a key issue for promoting current athletes into leadership roles. "We need to educate more on what's available," Scott said. "We're just as capable of filling those roles and just as passionate. It's about encouragement and the knowledge of seeing it. "You start to think about the potential for you as a woman." Only 28 per cent of women fill athletic director roles in post-secondary institutions in Canada. At the U Sports level, just three per cent of women have coaching roles on the men's side as compared to 26 per cent on the women's. 'It also falls on media coverage' Bingham, who represented Canada in track and field at the Rio 2016 Games, believes having a larger number of women in leadership roles affects more than just today's current generation of athlete. "I think if we have more women in positions of power you get different perspectives," Bingham said. "You're going to have a lot more athletes who are more comfortable and happy in an environment, who are going to stay there. "We can increase the participation for female athletes." The 26-year-old believes increased media attention on women's athletics could be consequential in achieving balance. "It also falls on media coverage — we need more coverage in women's sports," the sprinter said. "In track and field we're so quick to know who the fastest man in the world is. When it comes to the female side it isn't the same. If we have more people understand our stories and be role models to young girls, it could make a difference."

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -5 vs. Eagles?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.

  • Former Alabama linebacker and current crew member for Hendrick Motorsports killed in car crash

    Rowdy Harrell and his wife Blakley were killed Tuesday night just three days after they got married. Rowdy was a tire carrier for Alex Bowman's team.

  • Magical Day: A memorable Canadian one-off with the mighty Maradona

    It's a play that remains fresh in soccer coach Peter Pinizzotto's mind even though it happened nearly 25 years ago.Argentine great Diego Maradona — making a one-off appearance to play with brother Lalo in an exhibition game for Pinizzotto's Toronto Italia team — set the ball on the grass at Birchmount Stadium for a corner kick. He used that famous left foot to curl the ball into the net for the winning goal. "He scored from a corner kick and he was celebrating like he was a young kid still," Pinizzotto recalled Wednesday after news broke that Maradona had died at age 60."You could see how much he loved to win. He hated to lose."A person close to Maradona told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday of a heart attack. Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital two weeks earlier following brain surgery.The legendary midfielder led his country to a World Cup title in 1986 and is considered one of the sport's all-time greats. A junior star in the mid-1970s in Argentina, he later played for Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla before retiring in 1997 after a three-year run back home with Boca Juniors.Maradona was well past his playing prime when he came to the Ontario capital in September 1996 to visit his brother, who spent a few seasons with Toronto Italia in the defunct Canadian National Soccer League. Team owner Pasquale Fioccola suggested to Lalo that perhaps his brother might like to dress for the exhibition game against the CNSL all-stars. With Diego on board and the necessary hurdles cleared, No. 10 eventually trotted out on the modest pitch — some 6,000 spectators packed the stands — in Toronto Italia colours."It was unbelievable," Fioccola said from Toronto. "I still don't believe it now, that I had Maradona play for my team."For a player who had shone on the sport's biggest stages in front of massive audiences, this exhibition in a lower-level league was a tad different. Still, Maradona was passionate and energetic on game day, making sure that he warmed up properly and that team motivation was high, Pinizzotto said."For him, it was almost like another important game," he said.Maradona's second-half goal ended up being the difference in a 2-1 victory. "He was friendly. He didn't play a show-off," Fioccola said. "He was normal, friendly (with) everybody. He shook hands with everybody and he gave (an autograph) if anybody asked him for it."Maradona came off as a substitute with a few minutes left to play, mainly to avoid the crush of fans at game's end. ""I remember all our players were so excited," Pinizzotto said from Woodbridge, Ont. "They all wanted to be a part of being on the field with him. He was not what he was when he was a few years younger but you could see that he still had magic. "For him to score out of the corner, he still had the left foot that was like magic."Fioccola said Maradona, who grew up in a poor area near Buenos Aires, told him he didn't have proper shoes when he first learned how to play and that he'd kick a small rock instead of a ball."He became the best because he played with his heart," he said. "One thing I've got to say about Diego, when he had a uniform on he played for the uniform he wore. He didn't play just for money. He gave his heart when he played."On one memorable day in 1996, he played for the Toronto Italia uniform.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020. With files from The Associated Press. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • DeAndre Baker has a big believer as he attempts to revive his career with the Chiefs: Deion Sanders

    Not only has "Prime Time" championed Baker's potential since before he was drafted, he thinks he's found the perfect landing spot.