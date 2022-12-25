The Secret World of Alex Mack star Darris Love arrested on Christmas Eve

Former Nickelodeon star Darris Love was arrested on Christmas Eve, EW has confirmed.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old actor — best known for starring on The Secret World of Alex Mack in the '90s — had a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend in his Los Angeles home. She claimed he hit her in the back of her head during an argument, according to the site.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Darris Love attends Toast To Black Hollywood Celebration at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Maury Phillips/Getty Darris Love

Police arrested Love at noon PT, and he was booked at 2:26 p.m. PT, online records show. After bail was set at $20,000, he was released on bond at 10:05 p.m. PT.

Following his release on Saturday, Love posted multiple times on social media but did not address his legal issues, instead wishing his followers, "HAPPY HOLY DAYS 🕎 👑KINGS & QUEENS."

Love's first credited role was in the 1994 film Shrunken Heads before he went on to land his breakout role on The Secret World of Alex Mack, where he played the main role of Ray Alvarado, a.k.a. Alex's (Larisa Oleynik) best friend, for four years. Since then, he's appeared in three episodes of Sister, Sister, as well as other series including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, E.R., Shameless, The Shield, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and multiple other films.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: