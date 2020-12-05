Our Secret Weapon for Flu Season Comes in Delicious Gummy Form
There are a lot of cool things out there that make us wonder — do they really work? In our I Tried It series, we set out to use them in the real world and have determined that, in fact, they really do.
On Trial: Gaia Black Elderberry Extra Strength Gummies
Tester: Danielle St. Pierre, a big believer in the immunity-boosting power of elderberry
The Brief: Let's keep it real here. This year has us all basically hanging on by a thread. With flu season upon us, the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, and seasonal affective disorder looming, we all need any boost we can get in one critical wellness area: our immune system.
I've known about the immunity-boosting health benefits of elderberry for some time now, but have mostly encountered the superfood in liquid or capsule form. So, when one of my favorite herbal wellness brands Gaia Herbs introduced a new line of Black Elderberry Gummies this past fall, I knew this would be a major game changer in the health supplement world.
This new line of gummy elderberry products includes Everyday Elderberry Gummies, GaiaKids Everyday Elderberry Gummies, and Black Elderberry Extra Strength Gummies — my personal favorite pick and focus of this review. Made with 770 milligrams of elderberry juice and concentrate (that's 66% more than the brand's Everyday Elderberry Gummies), these tasty gummies contain a powerful immune blend equivalent to 10 grams of fresh elderberries per two gummies.
These gummies are made with a short, clean ingredient list that includes organic black elderberry fruit extract, organic rice flour, fruit pectin from apples and oranges, organic lemon juice concentrate, organic sunflower oil, and organic carnauba wax. Made without gelatin, these gummies are also a great choice for vegans and vegetarians.
According to Lily Holmberg, Gaia Herbs’ education manager and herbalist, “Black elderberry is a very gentle and safe herb which has been used for hundreds of years around the world to support immune health and to help people stay healthy. Black elderberry is one of the most commonly used herbs for immune health and antioxidant support, and lucky for us, it’s also quite delicious.”
I can attest that these gummies actually are quite delicious. Sweet but just slightly tart, I look forward to taking two elderberry gummies a day after breakfast and would compare the taste to grape- or apple-flavored fruit snacks (but, you know, without all that refined sugar and artificial color).
Closing Argument: 2020 has been a year of major uncertainty and one that has tested all of us — especially our physical health and wellbeing. One area (at least) we can all focus on nurturing is our immune system, and these gummies are a great place to start.
