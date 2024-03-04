The Secret Weapon Behind Rabanne’s Fresh Faces Is Rather Unexpected

"No makeup" makeup is nothing new, of course, but boy did it make its mark during the Rabanne Paris Fashion Week show. Models made their way up and down the runway leaning into the "your-skin-but-better" look with easy elegance. The natural beats were an ode to Rabanne's '90s streetwear style-leaning runway collection, which Rabanne's Creative Director of Beauty Diane Kendal describes as "really gorgeous, young and fresh."

Behind the scenes, the beauty team got to work translating that young, fresh feel into the model's makeup looks. The result was the perfect fresh, subtly flushed look, created using the Rabanne beauty collection. The base of the model's makeup consisted of concealer to even out the skin tone for a seemingly flawless complexion. The team then leaned into showcasing natural brows that only required light brushing and filling in sparse areas. They followed up with using the Rabanne Famous Mascara in shade Deep Black on the top lashes, Kendal tells Hypebae.

For eyeshadow, the beauty team created a glossy, almost wet lid look, using the Rabanne Duo Palette in the shade "All Lights On Me." To give the face a flushed feel, the team used the new Rabanne Dramalips ultra-pigmented glossy lipsticks in various shades based on the model's complexion. The aim was to create flushed "apple cheeks" by blending it across the cheek, up into the temples, and down the bridge of the nose. The same method was used to apply the Dramalips in the shade Sugar Baby to serve as highlighter on the models faces and lips. Lastly, for the lips, the team focused on selecting pale and nude-toned Dramalips lipstick shades to really seal in the natural makeup vibe. All of these products can be found on the brands website.

