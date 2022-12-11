The secret, vibrant life of Paris's famed Père Lachaise cemetery

Père Lachaise is world-famous as the resting place of writers, musicians, artists and thinkers. But Benoît Gallot, curator of the storied cemetery, has been sharing pictures of the wildlife that thrives among the tombs and giving a glimpse of another side to the Parisian landmark.

The City of Paris banned the use of pesticides in cemeteries in 2011, but the benefits really came to light during France’s 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

It was then that Gallot posted photos of the foxes, weasels, birds and insects that live amongst the cemetery's 70,000 tombs on Instagram.

He was worried about what sort of comments the foxes, in particular, would attract, since they're hunted in rural France and have "a bad reputation".

“I thought maybe there would be some complaints about the photos of foxes sleeping on the tombs,” he says.

But relatives of those buried in the famous cemetery were touched by the scene.

“One family sent me a message just yesterday, saying it was soothing to know their loved one was surrounded by animals full of life,” he says.

While it seems like a paradox, Gallot wanted to show the general public another side to the cemetery.

Many of the photos feature in his book, La Vie Secrète d’un Cimetière (The Secret Life of a Cemetery), published in October 2022.

A life among the tombs

Gallot’s family were in the funerary marble business, and he grew up playing around tombstones in his backyard, aka the showroom.



