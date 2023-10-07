How the secret tycoons buying up sport are about to face the limelight

Donald Mackenzie (right) reportedly announced his intention to buy into F1 after returning from lunch with Bernie Ecclestone - Charles Coates/Getty Images

Kneeling in the thick snow with his arms stretched out, head flung back to face the heavens, Rob Lucas seemed to be thanking the gods for his safe passage to the top of the world.

In his spare time, the silver-haired 61-year-old is an avid mountaineer. After flying into the desert valley of Skardu, in north-east Pakistan at the end of June 2021, Lucas had spent several weeks acclimatising in the shadow of the towering peaks of K2. Feasting on local goat meat and banana bread made by his daughter, his party had to wait patiently for the high winds to ease before they began the gruelling six-day climb to the summit.

“What an adventure it’s been”, he exclaimed in an Instagram post after making it down through the so-called death zone to base camp.

In the coming weeks, Lucas is preparing to ascend heights of a different kind. He is the managing partner at private equity giant CVC as it edges closer to a blockbuster stock-market float that will thrust it reluctantly into the spotlight.

The planned move is a multi-billion pound gamble, inviting scrutiny of every aspect of the affairs of a firm that has gone to great lengths to stay in the shadows. On the occasions that it has strayed into the public eye, CVC has often come away severely bruised.

Private equity has long been held in suspicion for operating behind closed doors, but the risks of sunlight are well-known to its top executives. One former adviser says the mere idea of going public will fill some of CVC’s executives “with horror”.

“Private means private and therein lies the problem,” the person said.

It will mean CVC having to face some of the longstanding concerns that plague private equity claims such as leaning on debt to amplify profits and the habit of prioritising investor returns over the financial resilience of the companies under its control.

But it will also open up a firm that one rival describes as “at the most aggressive end of capitalism” to searching questions about its hard-charging “eat what you kill” culture and extraordinary financial rewards.

A stock-market listing would make CVC far more accountable for any financial difficulties that its investments suffer, as well as any scandal they face.

Even the timing is odd to some observers. One rival private equity boss points out that the “fragilities” in the world economy and financial markets make it a risky time to be going public.

Meanwhile, a Labour party that could soon be in power has pledged to crack down on the tax affairs of private equity principals. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has described the lucrative share of profits known as carried interest that executives receive as a £600m “loophole” and an “absurd” tax break for the wealthy because it incurs a reduced rate of tax.

The tax lawyer Dan Neidle points out that bankers receiving bonuses pay income tax at the full marginal rate of 47pc but private equity executives receiving carried interest are taxed at 28pc because of a questionable agreement that was struck in 1987 between the British Venture Capital Association, the Inland Revenue, and the Department of Trade and Industry.

He believes the arrangement was “technically suspect” and “very possibly unlawful”. “Many managers of buyout funds should therefore pay tax at 47pc,” he argues.

Nevertheless, speculation is mounting in the Square Mile that CVC could do the unthinkable as soon as next month, pushing the button for an Amsterdam listing that is expected to value the company at somewhere between €15bn and €20bn, crystallising astonishing paper fortunes for staff, who are sitting on nearly three quarters of the equity.

The buyout kings’ beginnings

The firm is led by three co-founders Donald Mackenzie, Rolly van Rappard, and Steve Koltes, who spun it out of Citibank more than four decades ago. CVC is one of the world’s biggest and most successful private equity houses. It’s been called “the buyout kings of Europe” for the billions of pounds in profits that have been generated for its big investors, the management of the companies it owns, and its staff.

“It’s very simple: the service it sells is making money and they do it better than most,” a senior private equity figure said.

Mackenzie is regarded as the dominant figure. The 66-year-old year-old Scot is admired and feared in equal measure. “He can be terrifying at times and seems to relish it,” says someone who has worked closely with him. Another says nothing happens at CVC without Mackenzie’s say-so.

Donald Mackenzie is seen as the dominant figure of CVC, a Scotsman admired and feared in equal measure - Charles Coates/Getty Images

In recent years, his reputation has been burnished by CVC’s ownership of Formula One. One City figure calls it “the deal of the century”. Mackenzie reportedly announced his intention to buy into the sport after returning from lunch with Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone some time in 2006. Precise figures are impossible to come by but it is estimated to have made billions of pounds on the buyout. Apart from a handful of photographs of Mackenzie with Ecclestone in the Formula One paddock, Mackenzie is said to protect his privacy fiercely.

A float will usher in a rare changing of the guard. Lucas, described by a former colleague as “quiet and circumspect”, will take over as chief executive.

“He’s a smooth operator – he’s not got the elbows that Donald has,” one rival says. Chief operating officer Fred Watt, will become chief financial officer. The 63-year-old was previously the finance chief at Royal Bank of Scotland, leaving in 2006 to spend more time with his twin daughters. His low profile at the bank prompted one former colleague to remark that “he should have been called Fred Who, not Fred Watt”.

Koltes plans to retire “to focus on his private interests” after 35 years at the firm. “For everything I can do well, there are dozens in the firm who can do it better,” he told colleagues last year. With Mackenzie expected to retain a seat on the investment committee but relinquish his role as co-chairman, Van Rappard, a keen art collector said to have come from Dutch nobility, will become the sole chair.

Behind-the-scenes player

In Britain, CVC owns stakes in the manufacturer of PG Tips tea, roadside rescue provider RAC, and motorway service station operator Moto. In Europe its investments include Swiss luxury watch-maker Breitling, French pasta-maker Panzani, and German betting platform Tipico, among a total of 120 investments across four continents including North America, South America, and Asia. It has 850 staff in 25 offices around the globe, and now sits on a portfolio estimated to be worth more than €180bn (£155bn), making it one of the largest asset managers in the world.

In July, CVC defied something of a drought in fundraising to raise the largest private equity fund in history – nearly £23bn from investors and its ninth pool of capital since it was founded. The figure was a touch higher than its own target and £3.5bn more than its last fund.

“When we announced at the beginning of the year that we were trying to raise the largest pool of capital in these market conditions, and in record time, people thought we were a bit ambitious,” a gleeful Lucas told The Financial Times.

A rival conceded: “They’ve beaten everyone but they’ve earned that because they deliver exceptionally good returns.”

Building on its wildly successful ownership of Formula One, in recent years CVC has become a true household name on the back of a rapidly assembled portfolio of stakes in high profile sports such as football, rugby and cricket. Yet, the people that run CVC have managed to remain almost entirely out of the public eye.

CVC gave rugby a major financial boost when it took a £90m stake in the Six Nations - Ian Cook - CameraSport

Still, that doesn’t mean the firm has been able to avoid controversy – far from it. It continues to be dogged by its past ownership of Debenhams, which became a symbol of everything seen as wrong with private equity. The high street chain closed its doors two years ago after struggling with massive debts built up under CVC, Texas Pacific and Merrill Lynch Private Equity a decade earlier.

Mackenzie admitted at a parliamentary hearing in 2007 that the company had been “damaged” by the deal. It had created “a reputation issue”, he conceded.

The controversy piles up

The same year that Debenhams went under, CVC attracted stinging criticism for its stewardship of the RAC after staff were offered a 1pc pay rise, while its bosses enjoyed a 25pc increase and tens of millions of pounds in dividends were paid out to CVC and its joint owners, the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Unite called the offer “derisory” and a source close to the trade union was quoted by one tabloid as saying: “loading a company with unmanageable debt is ultimately a road to disaster.”

Parallels were drawn with the AA, which had to be saved from collapse after it was loaded with huge borrowings and paid out massive dividends during a decade under the ownership of CVC and rival private equity house Permira.

Debenhams became a symbol of everything seen as wrong with private equity when its doors closed after building up massive debt under CVC - Paul Ellis/AFP

Tim Parker, who was installed as chief executive when the pair bought the company in 2004, acquired the nickname ‘Prince of Darkness’ for overseeing a painful restructuring that led to thousands of jobs being axed. Then in 2007, MPs accused CVC and Permira of “blatant asset stripping” after it emerged that they had shared £500m in dividends in the three years to 2007.

Yet, it was the scandal that unfolded at Teneo, a public relations firm where CVC was the majority shareholder, in 2021 that perhaps proved to be the most bruising. Its co-founder and executive chairman Declan Kelly, a former aide to the Clintons, was forced to stand down after being accused of touching several people inappropriately while drunk at a charity event organised by campaign group Global Citizen. Kelly later apologised.

“I made an inadvertent, public and embarrassing mistake for which I took full responsibility and apologised to those directly affected, as well as [to] my colleagues and clients,” Kelly said at the time.

The incident was “remarkably embarrassing” for CVC, said a senior executive at another of its investments. Yet, it was doubly uncomfortable because the executive who led its takeover of Teneo, Chris Stadler, was on the board of Global Citizen and had previously faced allegations of touching women inappropriately. In a 2016 gender discrimination lawsuit from a former CVC employee, he was said to have “grabbed”, “embraced” and “fondled” female staff. CVC and Stadler denied the allegations and the case was later settled.

CVC’s next tackle

The decision to plough further into sport is another high-stakes gamble that threatens further reputational harm. Its purchase of a 27pc stake in premiership rugby in 2018 was hailed as the start of “a new era” for English professional club rugby. The firm has since spent a further £500m on stakes in the Six Nations tournament and the Pro14 competition.

The push into sport has been led by star dealmaker Nick Clarry, an urbane former investment banker with a fondness for the arts. The 51-year-old is the chair of the Old Vic theatre in London’s West End. The firm believes there is potential to grow the commercial side of rugby, largely through the sort of bumper broadcasting deals that football and other major sports such as tennis, Formula One and cricket have attracted. With breakthrough rights packages so far proving elusive, experts have questioned whether rugby union has the fan base to provide the growth potential witnessed in other sports.

Murmurings of discontent have begun to emerge at CVC’s involvement as the sport has slipped further into financial crisis. Several of the country’s biggest clubs – Wasps, Worcester Warriors and London Irish – were all forced to declare bankruptcy last season. A Department for Culture, Media and Sport committee labelled the collapses a “stain on the reputation” of the sport’s stakeholders. Steve Lansdown, the billionaire financier who owns Bristol Bears, has called CVC’s involvement “disappointing”.

Wasps, along with Worcester Warriors and London Irish, declared bankruptcy - David Rogers/Getty Images

But CVC was unlucky with its timing, coming just as the pandemic hit the game like a torpedo, forcing premiership clubs to lean on loans provided by government and Sport England through the Sports Survival Package. Clarry remarked that “whilst this support has been a key factor in no clubs going under during the main phase of the pandemic, those loans will remain on the clubs’ balance sheets for many years to come,” after Premiership Rugby’s losses doubled to £36m last year.

Its investment in Spanish football may prove to be more lucrative. CVC’s €2.1bn outlay in 2021 gave it a share of broadcasting and commercial revenues for up to half a century. Amid suggestions that it could triple or quadruple its money in a decade, it has been labelled “the best deal in the history of private equity”.

The jury is out on whether CVC will have the courage to press ahead with a float. A rival points to “a lot of stretch” in a financial system buffeted by interest rate spikes and massive levels of borrowings. That has created “choppy waters” for listings. The danger is that the stock tanks, leaving shareholders “trapped” at a level way below the float price with “significant losses”, which makes further share sales much harder to pull off, he says. The value of buyout shop Bridgepoint has nearly halved since it floated in the summer of 2021 at 350p a share.

There are questions over why CVC, a firm that has minted scores of multi-millionaires, would feel the need to make its employees even richer if it means having to lift the lid on its practices. Rivals believe it is an attempt to solidify the stakes of its co-founders as they prepare to retire.

Insiders dismiss this. It’s the desire of a clutch of long-standing outside investors including sovereign wealth funds from Singapore and Kuwait, as well as the central bank of Hong Kong to sell out that is the driving force they say. At the same time, the company sees it as a way to secure its long-term future by accessing capital to finance expansion and diversification into other asset classes.

CVC sources also insist that the firm has nothing to fear from opening its doors. They argue that the financial reports of its portfolio companies are more detailed than you would find from your typical UK plc.

There are suggestions that the firm has chosen Amsterdam because its disclosure requirements are less onerous than London but that too is rejected by those close to the firm. They claim that the Dutch city is the most natural home for a business that considers itself to be truly pan-European.

Observers point out that there will be harsh scrutiny of the way it operates wherever it chooses to go. “Whatever they might avoid by listing in Amsterdam, they will get a multiple of that if they decide to float. Irrespective of the index, questions will be asked of them anyway,” one City consultant says.

In the eyes of many, harsher scrutiny of private equity’s big beasts is long overdue. Companies backed by private equity and venture capital now employ more than two million people across the UK, according to the British Venture Capital Association. Yet, despite efforts such as Sir David Walker’s 2007 report into corporate governance to force greater transparency on private equity have largely failed.

“It’s incredible – all those assets and influence and CVC is still as private as anyone. Very little has changed,” a senior City figure said.

