My Secret to Smooth Under-Eyes Is This $32 Serum From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand

Say goodbye to concealer creases.

In the decade or so that I’ve been wearing makeup, I’ve consistently struggled with concealer creasing under my eyes. I’ve tried countless formulas, along with moisturizers and primers, but nothing has successfully solved the problem for more than a few minutes. That is, until I tried the Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum and was shocked by the results. The $32 hydrating serum creates the perfect smooth base for my makeup, and it actually keeps my concealer in place for the entire day — a true modern miracle.

If the brand sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which Drew Barrymore, Kendall Jenner, Kelly Ripa, and I religiously use for a moisturized pout. But a little known fact is that the brand makes a host of skincare products, too, and they’re just as good — if not better — than the coveted lip treatment.

The Glowy Makeup Serum, in particular, is made with ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture, as well as natural diamond mineral powder to give your skin a glowy finish. It has a gel-like texture that instantly absorbs into your complexion, creating a sleek and sticky base layer for your makeup. Simply pat two to three drops atop clean skin and let it sink into your pores. In my case, I concentrate the serum under my eyes to really see its smoothing benefits.

I’ve started using the serum as a primer every time I wear makeup, and let me tell you, it makes all the difference in the world. I can apply concealer in the morning and it’s still crease-free five hours later at the office. The lines under my eyes have been an insecurity of mine for years, so I can’t even explain how good it feels to finally find a product that helps.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are fans of the serum, too. One reviewer called it the “perfect companion for makeup,” since it leaves their skin feeling “dewy and hydrated.” Another shopper confirmed the product is “amazing for dry skin,” adding that it makes their glam look “flawless” and “last all day.”

Trust me on this one, once you add the Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum to your routine, you’ll never look back; your makeup will go on smoother and last longer. And if you end up falling in love with the serum, check out my other favorite Laneige products, below.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

