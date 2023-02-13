The secret to skiing like an Italian (and why you should)

In Italy, the celebration of beauty, nature, and life’s corporal pleasures – including skiing – is nothing short of an art form - Alex Moling

From Maserati to Michelangelo, we have much to learn from the Italians. In their land of courtesans and Casanovas, the celebration of beauty, nature, and life’s corporal pleasures – including skiing – is regarded as nothing short of an art form.

What is la vita, if it’s not about feeling good, looking great – and not for more than a few hours at a time without proper rest? I headed to the Dolomites with an open mind and an appetite for cose all'italiana. My experience of this – all things Italian – was, from beginning to end, a giant Gucci bagful of fun. With flattering slopes, dependable snow, and superb cooking, Italy should be on the radar of any skier in search of a good time.

Here’s how to elevate your next ski holiday with a dose of dolce vita – and live a little more Italian while you’re there.

Where and how to ski

Italy is known for dependably good-quality snow

Italians don’t really do ugly. For a start, they drop themselves into the most beautiful mountain landscapes on earth – the foot of Monte Bianco, the backside of Cervino, the coral-tinged Dolomites – and surround themselves with highly dependable snow. Even this year, Europe’s early winter snow scarcity left Italians feeling smug – since December, the Dolomiti Superski region’s 15 resorts worth of cruisey, intermediate-friendly pistes have been the place for superb snow cover and grooming from top to bottom.

A fine place to start is the Sella Ronda, the classic 40km circuit that loops around South Tirol’s mind-blowing scenery without unclicking once. “It’s like taking a whole trip on your skis,” said Barbara Frizzarin, Italian ex-World Cup racer. Sharing a midnight slice of the world’s favourite food at tiny Pizza al Taglio, she told me after travelling the world during her career, Cortina d’Ampezzo is home. “I teach skiing in Cortina now because I love to ski and most, I love it here. In the morning Tofana is my favourite place, and later I make my way to Cinque Torri. For me, this is life.”

Life on skis here starts anytime after 10am. My first Alta Badia ski day with local Nicole Dorigo kicks off with Italian precision. After two lifts and a couple of runs, we’re above the clouds at 2,200m-high Piz Boe. And it’s time for an espresso already. Rule number one: coffee is to be taken standing up at the bar, per favore.

Properly limbered by noon, the next Italian imperative: apertivo. We chose Refugio Bioch, winner of the South Tyrolean Wine Culture Award 2021, with a cellar bulging with local wines. Worth the journey alone, a crisp glass of Pinot Grigio doesn’t disappoint. I’m into the indigenous swing now and skiing-to-lunch takes on a life of its own.

By the time we slide into renowned Club Moritzino atop Piz La Ila, alpine history collides with a magnitude of happiness I’d like to bottle. Oh wait, they’ve done that. Alongside another bottle of South Tirolean nectar, Moritzio himself tells me how, nearly 50 years ago, he made my heaven-sent lemon caviar spaghettini possible. When one of the world’s first playboys, German photographer Gunther Sachs, and wife Brigette Bardot flew in by helicopter for a little Dolomiti powder, they worked up a terrible hunger. “May I have fish?” Sachs enquired. “Anything’s possible,” replied Moritzio. A quick dash to the Venice fish market by helicopter because, in Italy, tutto è possible.

How to après-ski

Passeggiata – essentially taking a wander in conjunction with a lot of shopping bags - Alex Moling

To get the ski-to-playtime ratio right, consider a measured approach. No table stomping here: after a dignified rest, Italian après is conducted, neither in ski boots nor, mio dio, your ski jacket. Go home, shower, slip into some fur, leather, or prodigiously labelled clothing, and prepare for passeggiata – essentially taking a wander in conjunction with a lot of shopping bags.

Soon, around 7pm-ish, it’s aperitivo time again. From the Latin “to open”, a glass or two is intended to tickle the appetite and lead into a multi-course dinner with copious wine. This commences at 8 or 8:30pm. Anything earlier, they’ll take you for a German. Stand-up enotecas such as Baita Fraina in Cortina, the buzzy Bar Roma in Courmayeur, and live-music laced La Perla in Corvara, are first-rate spots for this venerable activity.

What to wear

Writer Leslie Woit rocking fur in the Dolomites

Sunglasses, the bigger the better. Italy dominates the eyewear business and they promote their industry morning till night. The same goes for fur: full-length coats for men, fluffy gilets for ladies, hats, hoods and – wait for it – fluff-trimmed goggles available as seen in Lucia Pieri boutique in St Moritz.

Similarly, dogs are both accessories and accessorised. In Cortina, I spotted a small one wearing a mink jacket that filled me with envy. “The most important thing is to wear a lot of labels and patches. All over. Like a Russian,” said Alta Badia ski instructor Alessandro Bortot. “The Russians copied us,” he adds proudly. “We did it first.”

Where to stay

Hotel La Perla elevates Italian village life to the sublime - Willeit Gustav

Nothing screams Italy like a Ferrari barrelling towards St Moritz. Despite it not being their homeland, both the visitors and the staff here are heavily Italian, as are the home-owners – think Families Armani, Agnelli, Prada, Moncler and the like. They stay in their own villas but can be seen lunching on £75 salads at piste-side Paridiso, taking tea in the grand Kulm lobby, and sampling superb mixology at the Kulm Country Club (open to the public despite the name).

Cortina gives the flashiest a run for their money too, but don’t expect to ski from, or even near, your door: hotels such as old-school La Poste or new designer De Len will drive you the five minutes to the lift. Courmayeur’s Auberge de la Maison welcomes smart Italians at the foot of Monte Bianco and, above all, Alta Badia is a must-visit. The ski-from-door setting of the elegant, cossetting Hotel La Perla elevates Italian village life to the sublime.

“We love our traditions, culture, and language,” explains owner Michel Costa of his antique-speckled inn. “It’s not just Italian, it’s a mixture of identities including Austrian and Ladin. Being part of this community who lives in the mountains is a piece of beauty. I believe in beauty.”

Need to know

Leslie was a guest of Alta Badia tourist office and La Perla in Alta Badia, and Switzerland Tourism and The Hotel Hulm in St Moritz.

Ski Solutions (020 3627 3779; skisolutions) offers a seven-night holiday to La Perla, Alta Badia (altabadia.org) from £2,795pp, based on two sharing on a half board basis, including flights between London and Venice and transfers to and from Alta Badia. A night at Hotel Kulm in St Moritz cost from CHF1,245 for two sharing a double room on a half-board basis, booked direct.

Discover Italy’s best ski resorts in our guide here.