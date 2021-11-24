This Secret Sale Has Designer Bags and Shoes for Hundreds Less
In fashion, we've just come to accept that certain brands rarely (if ever) get discounted — and that's okay. Some items are certainly worth paying full-price for, given that they're investment pieces that you'll likely own and use your whole life. But, what if we told you we just discovered that so many designer bag brands, like Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, and Longchamp, and designer shoes, from Salvatore Ferragamo to Tory Buch, are actually majorly marked down right?
We have your full attention, don't we?
Well, the Saks OFF Fifth Black Friday has had our full attention all morning, for the simple reason that thousands of items are up to 80 percent off, and we can't really look away. Prices are so good, and the offerings are even better, but there are only two days left to shop these deals, which is exactly why our eyes are peeled.
Our cart is currently full, there are several items we think are worth calling out and sharing with you: We spotted Re/done jeans for $52 (marked down from $250!), a cute Frye bag that's $131 off, and the coolest, ultra-chunky Sam Edelman boots that are almost 50 percent off. We know, so good.
Best Clothing Deals
Saks Fifth Avenue Cashmere Hoodie, $67 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $90)
Re/done High-Rise Ankle Crop Comfort Stretch, $52 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $250)
Dannijo Tie-Dye Maxi Slip Dress, $108 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $495)
Rebecca Minkoff Brutus Faux Fur Jacket, $97 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $378)
Joe's Jeans Distressed Slim Boyfriend Ankle Jeans, $31 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $198)
Other standout items include anything from Joe's Jeans, a Jennifer Garner-approved brand that makes premium denim at prices so low, you'll wonder why you don't have a closet full of it yet, this Longchamp bag that's an absolute no-brainer, and these Tory Burch boots that are selling out quick.
Best Handbag Deals
Longchamp Le Pliage Leather Top Handle Bag, $300 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $565)
Frye Charlie Leather Crossbody Bag, $97 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $228)
Botkier New York Brooklyn Leather Crossbody Bag, $75 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $198)
Marc Jacobs Maverick Croc-Embossed Leather Saddle Bag, $150 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $395)
Miu Miu Mini Matelassé Metallic Leather Tri-Fold Wallet, $412 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $700)
Best Shoe Deals
Tory Burch Jessa Tall Croc-Embossed Leather Boots, $304 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $728)
Salvatore Ferragamo Leather High Heel Knee-High Boots, $640 ith code BFSTEALS (Originally $1,590)
Pajar Aviva Faux Fur-Lined Waterproof Boots, $72 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $160)
Ash Kyoto Suede & Leather, Faux Fur-Lined Boot, $120 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $285)
Circus by Sam Edelman Dollie Faux Leather Knee-High Boots, $72 with code BFSTEALS (Originally $140)
A secret sale of this magnitude doesn't come around often. So, take advantage of the latest 48 hours of Saks OFF Fifth's amazing markdowns while you can.
