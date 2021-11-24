This Secret Sale Has Designer Bags and Shoes for Hundreds Less

Saks Off Fifth Black Friday Sale

In fashion, we've just come to accept that certain brands rarely (if ever) get discounted — and that's okay. Some items are certainly worth paying full-price for, given that they're investment pieces that you'll likely own and use your whole life. But, what if we told you we just discovered that so many designer bag brands, like Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, and Longchamp, and designer shoes, from Salvatore Ferragamo to Tory Buch, are actually majorly marked down right?

We have your full attention, don't we?

Well, the Saks OFF Fifth Black Friday has had our full attention all morning, for the simple reason that thousands of items are up to 80 percent off, and we can't really look away. Prices are so good, and the offerings are even better, but there are only two days left to shop these deals, which is exactly why our eyes are peeled.

Saks Off Fifth Black friday

Our cart is currently full, there are several items we think are worth calling out and sharing with you: We spotted Re/done jeans for $52 (marked down from $250!), a cute Frye bag that's $131 off, and the coolest, ultra-chunky Sam Edelman boots that are almost 50 percent off. We know, so good.

Best Clothing Deals

Other standout items include anything from Joe's Jeans, a Jennifer Garner-approved brand that makes premium denim at prices so low, you'll wonder why you don't have a closet full of it yet, this Longchamp bag that's an absolute no-brainer, and these Tory Burch boots that are selling out quick.

Saks Off Fifth Black friday

Best Handbag Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Saks Off Fifth Black friday

A secret sale of this magnitude doesn't come around often. So, take advantage of the latest 48 hours of Saks OFF Fifth's amazing markdowns while you can.

