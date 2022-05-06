Secret Oath wins Kentucky Oaks for 86-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas

The best 3-year-old fillies on the planet came together for the 148th Kentucky Oaks in Louisville on Friday.

Only one could wear the garland of lilies in the Churchill Downs winner’s circle. And only one could claim the winner’s purse for the $1.25 million, Grade 1 event.

That one turned out to be Secret Oath, who defeated a full field of 13 other horses to win the 1 1/8 mile race in front of an announced crowd of 100,188. Nest finished second with Desert Dawn in third.

Secret Oath, trained by D. Wayne Lukas and ridden by Luis Saez, was the 6-1 fourth choice on the morning line. Briland Farm of Lexington, owned by Robert and Stacy Mitchell, owns the winner.

Nest was the 5-2 morning-line favorite.

The Kentucky Oaks field was packed with viable contenders, including three who entered the race undefeated. Echo Zulu had won all five previous races, and Kathleen O. and Shahama were 4-for-4.

Behind Secret Oath, Nest and Desert Dawn came Echo Zulu in fourth place and Kathleen O. in fifth.

Luis Saez, aboard Secret Oath, celebrates his first Kentucky Oaks win.

The 86-year-old Lukas tied Woody Stephens’ record with his fifth Kentucky Oaks victory, having won the race previously with Blush with Pride (1982), Lucky Lucky Lucky (1984), Open Mind (1989) and Seaside Attraction (1990).

Lukas will not be eligible to win the Oaks-Derby double. His Kentucky Derby horse, Ethereal Road, was scratched from the Run for the Roses on Friday morning. Ethereal Road would have been Lukas’ 50th Kentucky Derby entrant.

Saez, who won the Oaks for the first time, is still in play for the double. He’ll be aboard Charge It for trainer Todd Pletcher when the 148th Kentucky Derby goes to post Saturday at 6:57 p.m. at Churchill Downs.

Secret Oath, who went off with 4-1 odds, paid $10.80 to win, $5.60 to place and $4.60 to show.

Nest, who went off at 2-1, returned $4.20 and $3.20. Desert Dawn, a 50-1 shot at post time, delivered $15.40 to show.

The complete order of finish was Secret Oath, Next, Desert Dawn, Echo Zulu, Kathleen O., Shahama, Turnerloose, Cocktail Moments, Candy Raid, Nostalgic, Goddess of Fire, Hidden Connection, Yuugiri and Venti Valentine.

Story continues

This story will be updated.

Race fans took in the action during Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Friday.