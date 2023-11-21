Secret Multimillionaire Who Owned No Furniture Leaves $3.8M to Tiny Town

Geoffrey Holt lived and worked at a mobile home park in Hinsdale before he died in June at 82, according to the Associated Press

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo Town Hall in Hinsdale, N.H.

A New Hampshire man with a secret multimillion-dollar fortune has donated his entire life savings to the small town where he lived following his death.

Geoffrey Holt lived at a mobile home park in Hinsdale, where he worked as a caretaker, before he died in June at 82, according to the Associated Press.

In September, local officials learned that the donation had been made. Steve Diorio, who chairs the town’s selectboard, described it as “a tremendous gift.”

“I don’t think anyone had any idea that he was that successful,” Diorio told the AP. “I know he didn’t have a whole lot of family, but nonetheless, to leave it to the town where he lived in.”

Related: Boy Asks for Birthday Donations in Lieu of Gifts and Helps Fundraising Site Hit $100M in Donations (Exclusive)

Despite having millions of dollars, Holt lived a simple life. He did not have a television or computer in his home, which the AP noted did not have much furniture either.

He also did not have a car — though he would teach driver's education to teenagers — but would instead ride his bicycle or lawn mower around town.

“He seemed to have what he wanted, but he didn’t want much,” Edwin “Smokey” Smith, Holt’s best friend and the executor of his estate, told the news agency.

Related: Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holt’s will says the $3.8 million he left behind must go toward funding education, health, recreation and culture in Hinsdale.

It is currently unclear what the donated funds will be spent on. Among the suggestions are developing an online driving course in honor of Holt’s work or purchasing a new ballot-counting machine in honor of Holt’s dedication to voting.

Story continues

Related: Charles Feeney, Entrepreneur Who Gave Away His $8 Billion Fortune, Dead at 92

Other suggestions include upgrading the clock on the town hall and restoring buildings throughout town.

Town administrator Kathryn Lynch told the outlet that Hinsdale will “utilize the money left very frugally as Mr. Holt did.”

“It’s actually a forgotten corner in New Hampshire,” said Steve’s wife, Ann Diorio, who is on the local planning board. “So maybe this will put it on the map a little bit.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.