The secret to living with your in-laws

Third age: Holly Heggadon (in pink) lives with her husband, children, parents – and Hugo the dog - Andrew Crowley

The way we live in Britain is on the turn; the “cereal packet” nuclear family concept – mother, father, two children – that has defined households for generations is changing. Although young adults in the UK are the first in Europe to fly the nest, the number of those returning is growing. Figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal that 28 per cent of 20-to-34-year-olds still live with their parents; in 1996, that figure was 21 per cent.

Boomerang households (those with returning sons in particular) form the biggest block of multigenerational dwellers, but households with three generations are on the rise in Britain, too. We’re not alone. Research by the Washington DC-based Pew Research Center published in March 2021 found that the US population living with multiple generations of adults under the same roof has quadrupled since 1971.

Until recently, intergenerational living – considered the norm in many southern European countries, but not so much here – has been practised in the UK by opposing ends of the property spectrum. The landed gentry, with square footage to share, have been living together, albeit on separate floors or wings of the family seat, for generations. At the other end, in households where finances are squeezed, it’s a way of keeping a lid on living costs.

The intergenerational living trend was fast-tracked by Covid, as families moved in together to share resources, care for each other, and maintain close contact throughout the lockdowns - John Lawrence

Covid fast-tracked the trend, as families moved in together to share resources, care for older or younger generations, and maintain close contact throughout the lockdowns. But it looks like it’s here to stay. CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, forecasts that the numbers of multigenerational households could have tripled by 2040, citing a lack of retirement houses and increasing housing costs as the main reasons.

Jemma Scott of the Buying Solution, a property buying agency, says that more of her clients are looking for houses with multiple occupancy in mind – they see it as a form of succession planning. Clients are downsizing not to smaller houses, but to properties with a coach house or annexe that they will move into down the line, when the next generation takes on the main house.

Story continues

She sees it as “the new norm of the modern family: a quid pro quo of babysitting on tap in lieu of a retirement home with help on the side”. It’s a form of early equity release for the parents, too, adds Bruce King of estate agency Cheffins. “It allows children with young families of their own to buy the bigger house they wanted while swerving inheritance tax,” he says.

A report named Tomorrow’s Homes, commissioned by ADAM Architects and Blenheim Estate Homes in late 2022, suggests that the way houses are built in the future should reflect these changes. “This multigenerational dwelling phenomenon may foretell demand for multiple kitchens and front doors, increase interest in co-living developments, semi-private extensions, and studios over garages, to afford greater privacy for family members at different life stages,” explains its author, Lily Bernheimer.

Three years in, we still get on

Holly and Andy Heggadon sold their house in West Sussex in the summer of 2019 and moved with their two children, and Holly’s parents, Geoff and Jane Thorpe, to a longhouse in Exmoor. “My parents were rattling around in their house and wanted to downsize, while we had a business that was ruling our life and we needed a change,” explains Holly, 43. “We decided to move to another part of the country, find a house together and start again.”

The idea made sense to both Holly and her husband. As an only child, Holly wanted to be close to her parents; while Andy, 46, who grew up on a farm, already had experience of living with his grandparents as a child. “My friends started placing bets on how long I would last living with my in-laws, but we’re three years down the line and it’s working just fine,” he says.

‘The kids rush home to see their grandparents after school’: the Heggadons and Thorpes of Exmoor - Andrew Crowley

What they found was an 8,000 sq ft house outside Withypool in Somerset. The layout was perfect: with two staircases at either end, the space was neatly divisible into three parts, with one third each for the respective families, and the remaining third making up the communal space. Hot points have been few.

When they first moved in, there was only one kitchen, and the lockdowns delayed them from adding a second one. Different routines and likes or dislikes made mealtimes somewhat challenging – “a tester”, in Geoff’s re-telling – but these tensions dissolved as soon as the second kitchen was installed and self-sufficiency resumed.

“It’s a good idea to set up some established responsibilities,” recommends Andy, adding that he looks after the land, and all heavy-lifting projects, such as supplying the woodburners with logs and mowing the lawn, while Geoff and Jane take care of the garden, which includes a productive vegetable plot.

Both couples put money into a joint account to pay for household bills, and living together means they can benefit from economies of scale, from bulk-buying food to sharing online streaming subscriptions.

Economies of scale: Living together means the family can benefit from bulk-buying food and sharing online streaming subscriptions - Andrew Crowley

The tangible benefit has been the interaction between the oldest and youngest generations. Both children – Digby, 13, and Honey, 10 – rush to see their grandparents after school. “And Geoff and Jane love seeing their grandchildren every day,” says Andy, before adding: “They might not feel the same way about their son-in-law.”

Since their move to Somerset, Holly and Andy have set up the Exmoor Feasting Company, a catering company specialising in grazing boxes, parties and “feasting tables” akin to a roving rural Gail’s bakery. “It’s labour-intensive, especially during the weekends when we work at festivals or fairs, so having my parents on standby to keep an eye on the children is so valuable,” says Holly. “We just need to make sure we’re not taking advantage of that.”

Jane, 70, says that she had more trepidation than her husband prior to the move to Somerset. “I had none of that,” responds Geoff, 73, adding that he was keen to move on from the family home that had become too large and unwieldy to manage.

“It had been home for 40 years and it was traumatic to leave, but this arrangement presented such a fundamental lifestyle shift that it meant starting a new chapter.”

Geoff (left) was keen to start a new chapter with the move - Andrew Crowley

The fact that Geoff now doesn’t have to spend all weekend on the back of a lawnmower is also a great advantage. Jane is able to share the fruits of her vegetable garden with the family, and Hugo, the fox terrier, considers the whole house his kingdom.

“There are lots of symbiotic relationship benefits,” says Geoff. “It’s crazy to sit at home feeling lonely – there’s no chance of that here.”

We bought a second home together

Gordon Deas and his parents, Mary and David, who are in their 70s, owned three self-catering holiday apartments in Lamlash on the island of Arran in south-west Scotland for several years.

“Mary and David wanted to retire, so we made the decision together to knock down the apartments and start again,” explains Gordon’s partner, Andy Hancock, 43, chief executive of a tech firm. “This time, we wanted to create a home that we could all use on a more semi-permanent basis.”

While Andy is originally from the New Forest, Gordon’s family is Glaswegian and have been visiting Arran for generations. “I love being outdoors – walking, cycling and windsurfing – and had fallen in love with the island over the years of visiting with Gordon,” he says. “It provides the perfect contrast to our life in London.”

Gordon Deas (left), his partner Andy, and Gordon’s parents, Mary and David, live together in converted holiday apartments on the Isle of Arran - Chris Watt

The idea for the house took shape during the pandemic, when the increased ability to work remotely meant that the couple could conceivably base themselves for large stretches of time on Arran. The joint project would result in a home that both couples could live in at the same time, as well as use separately throughout the year.

Despite the gap in ages, they all agreed they wanted a house that was sympathetic to its surroundings (the plot is on the coast in Lamlash village, overlooking Holy Isle). They wanted to bring the outside inside, to use locally sourced or locally sensitive materials wherever possible, and to create an upside-down layout to make the most of the expansive views. They worked with a local architect, Alastair Howe, to draw up the plans for the four-bedroom house.

“We shared such a similar vision with my in-laws about details like using slate on the roof and a red sandstone similar to the one used in old Arran houses,” says Andy. “While there are some elements that we might not have included if we weren’t doing a joint project – a lift, for example, to ensure that the house is accessible – on most details we were very much aligned.”

Despite the gap in ages, both couples shared a similar vision for their new home - Chris Watt

Much like any formal process of mediation, the presence of a third party – in this case, the interior designer Sophie Pringle of Pringle & Pringle – helped to smooth over any potential issues. “We arranged design meetings with both couples separately so that they weren’t too dominated by one voice,” says Sophie. “Everyone had the freedom to say what was important to them, without impacting on anyone else.”

Through some artful negotiating she was able to ensure that Mary and David’s make-do-and-mend approach to decorating homes dovetailed with the overarching drive of Gordon and Andy to ensure that the house used sustainable materials. “That meant reusing existing furniture or sourcing antiques and buying fabrics from companies with strong supply chain values such as Rapture & Wright and de Le Cuona,” says Sophie.

Aside from the lift, Sophie also future-proofed one of the bathrooms which could, if necessary, function with a wheelchair. There are two master bedroom suites with discreet acoustic panelling in the walls to add more privacy. “Separate spaces was another key consideration, so we’ve carved out little places for sitting, working or watching TV in different areas around the house,” adds Sophie, who also had some blankets for the snug made out of the family tartan.

Gordon and Andy take on the lion’s share of the day-to-day management of the house and have now fine-tuned their ability to put the dogs in the back of the car in London and be at the house in eight hours. “We’ve created a place that we all enjoy being in,” says Andy. “It’s somewhere to relax away from life in the city, which is something that people from any generation can appreciate.”

Joint finances meant a bigger house

Jessica Wyatt, 34, a dental surgeon, grew up in Brighton. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she and her partner, Adam Baptist, 37, were living in Northampton with their baby daughter, Nina. “At the time my mother was living alone in Eastbourne as my father had died some years before,” says Jessica.

“When the first lockdown was announced, she packed a bag, put her dog in the car and drove four hours north to be with us – and ended up staying for three months.”

‘It’s reassuring that I can ask Mum to step in and help’: Jessica Wyatt with her partner Adam, their daughter Nina, and Jessica’s mother, Leslie - John Lawrence

When Jessica’s maternity leave was coming to an end later that same year, it was Adam who suggested that the couple invite his mother-in-law to live with them on a permanent basis. “I’d seen how nice it was for Jess to have her mother living so close by, especially having her hands full with Nina,” says Adam.

“I’m a plumber by trade and run my own bathroom fitting company, so I’m often out for long days. It seemed a good solution to join financial forces and buy somewhere together.”

Together but separate was what all three decided when they went searching for the right house. Jessica’s mother, Leslie Wyatt, 71, had been living on her own for about five years by the time she came to live with Jessica and Adam. “Suddenly, Mum only had her bedroom to retreat to and it was quite a shock,” explains Jessica. “Her dream was to have her own kitchen, to maintain a sense of independence.”

Eventually they found a former pub in Wakerley, Northamptonshire, midway between Corby and Stamford, which comprised a main house and an annexe that had previously been run as a bed-and-breakfast. Adam’s team set about converting the annexe into a two-bedroom house with a kitchen and sitting room. “We knew that Leslie wanted more than just a room above a garage,” says Adam. “This way she can have friends to stay, and is totally independent.”

Without the financial help, Jessica and Adam know that they wouldn’t have been able to afford to buy such a large house at this stage in their lives - John Lawrence

The benefits are substantial. Without the financial help, Jessica and Adam know that they wouldn’t have been able to afford to buy such a large house at this stage in their lives. In addition, as well as having Leslie to help look after Nina, who is now aged three, Jessica is comforted to know that her mother has them on standby to help her in the future.

“My late father was Indian and it was perfectly normal to have a grandparent living in the house when he was growing up,” says Jessica. “It meant that the younger generation could help care for them. I work in hospitals and see how families care for the elderly in this country, and it’s pretty disgraceful. Sending people back to their homes to live alone after a nasty fall is never going to be what we call a ‘safe discharge’. This way, we’ve future-proofed things so that, should my mum need any help, we’ll be here.”

Again, the importance of communication and being mindful of each other’s space is underlined. “We’ve all learned this the hard way, living under the same roof,” says Adam.

“Now we’ve got this space, it really works for us,” adds Jessica. “We couldn’t have imagined ourselves living somewhere like this – not for a while in any case. My hours at work can vary so it’s really reassuring to know that I can ask Mum to step in and help, although I’m careful not to ask too much. Meanwhile, my mum has her independence and gets to see us enjoy our inheritance now.”

Would you live in a multigenerational house? Let us know in the comments