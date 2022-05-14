The Secret to Kate Hudson's Makeup-Free Glow Is This Clarifying Mask She Calls "Exceptional"

Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Mask

If you follow Kate Hudson on Instagram, you know how obsessed she is with maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The 42-year-old actress loves to share her intense workouts, delicious morning smoothies, and favorite skincare products on Instagram. And right now, she can't get enough of the Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask, available at Ulta.

Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask

Shop now: $39; ulta.com

The actress designed the Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask alongside the brand's founder Karen Behnke, with the goal of creating a product that was convenient, customizable, and easy to bring along for travel.

In an Instagram video, Hudson shared exactly how she uses the hydrating powder-based facial mask, which is packed with skin-smoothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. After steaming her face with hot water, the star mixes a small amount of powder in a bowl along with a splash of water to turn it into a liquid texture. Using the included tiny brush applicator, she then applies it to her cheeks, forehead, and nose.

The whole process takes only a few minutes. "This mask doesn't take up a lot of time," Hudson told Allure earlier this year. "This is a three-to-five minute mix 'er up, throw 'er on. I put the mask on. I brush my teeth. I hop in the shower." And the result? A radiant, glowing complexion.

The secret behind this top-rated mask is its nourishing ingredient list. Acacia, rose-petal photopigment, hyaluronic acid, and organic olive leaf work together to detoxify your pores and even out your complexion for a noticeably brighter appearance.

"It's not just another mask. It's exceptional and you can see the results instantly," Hudson said in a press statement.

So, if you're looking to get Hudson's makeup-free glow, consider trying out Juice Beauty's Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask, which is available at Ulta for $39.