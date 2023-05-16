Secret Service investigating how intruder slipped into national security adviser's home

Jake Sullivan. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Secret Service has launched an investigation into how a man was able to make his way into the Washington, D.C., home of President Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, without the agents on guard noticing, three government officials told The Washington Post.

The incident took place one night in late April, at about 3 a.m. After realizing the man was in his home, Sullivan approached him and told him to leave, two of the officials said. Sullivan has a round-the-clock Secret Service detail, but the agents weren't aware of the intruder until Sullivan went outside and notified them. By that time, the unknown man had left, two officials told the Post.

There were no signs of forced entry, the Post reported, and the intruder seemed to be intoxicated and confused about his whereabouts. The government officials said there is no evidence that the man knew Sullivan or wanted to hurt him. Under normal protocol, the intruder would have been detained by the Secret Service for questioning, and most likely arrested and charged with trespassing.

In a statement, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency is "taking this matter seriously" and opened a "comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred. Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable."

National security advisers used to receive Secret Service protection only while traveling outside of Washington, D.C., a senior national security official told the Post, but after the FBI uncovered in 2021 an Iranian plot to assassinate John Bolton, a national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, the Secret Service added a heightened level of security for the position.

