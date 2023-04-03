Secret Invasion: Shapeshifting Skrulls Make Mayhem on Earth in First Trailer for Disney+'s New Marvel Series

The emergence of a hidden sect of shapeshifting Skrulls on Earth will keep everyone guessing in Disney+’s Secret Invasion, the new live-action Marvel series that released its first trailer during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baesball game.

Based on the 2008 Marvel comic of the same name and (last we heard) earmarked for a Spring 2023 premiere, Secret Invasion follows a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating all aspects of life on Earth for years.

More from TVLine

Confirmed cast members include MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos, the shapeshifting Skrull we first met in Captain Marvel), Cobie Smulders (as former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine) and Martin Freeman (as CIA operative Everett K. Ross).

Franchise newcomers, meanwhile, include Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as Talos’ daughter G’iah, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders) as Gravik, the leader of a group of Skrull extremists, Olivia Colman (The Crown) as an antagonistic MI6 agent, Christopher McDonald (Hacks), Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor) and Killian Scott (Ripper Street).

Want scoop on Secret Invasion, or for any other Marvel show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Launch Gallery: Marvel TV Shows, Ranked: <I>WandaVision, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Loki</I> and Other MCU Fare

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.