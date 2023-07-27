Secret Invasion has just broken an unpleasant Rotten Tomatoes record

Secret Invasion has just broken an unpleasant record on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Disney+ series, focused on the Kree-Skrull war storyline that was first introduced in 2019’s Captain Marvel, came to an end on Wednesday (26 July).

Over the course of its six-episode run, Secret Invasion frustrated fans by “cruelly” killing off a popular character and by revealing that one character was actually a shape-shifting alien – a twist that will seemingly change the way fans view certain scenes from past Marvel Cinemaic Universe (MCU) films.

However, viewers have saved their most seething responses for the finale – and this has been reflected on Rotten Tomatoes.

Episodes one, two and four have a middling score of around 50 per cent, with three dipping to 38 per cent. But episode six, at the time of writing, has a dismal score of just 13 per cent.

This makes it the lowest-rated Marvel title of all time – lower than every episode of other MCU shows to have been released so far, and even lower than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (46 per cent) and Eternals (47 per cent), both of which are considered weak entries by fans.

One aspect of the episode that some people did enjoy, though, was related to Emilia Clarke. The Game of Thrones star’s fans, some of whom were previously disappointed with her role in the series, were left feeling vindicated following a groundbreaking moment involving her character, G’iah.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L Jackson, who returns as Nick Fury, alongside Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Next on the MCU series list are Loki season two (6 October) and Echo (29 November), with Captain Marvel follow-up The Marvels set to be the final MCU film release of the year (10 November).

Samuel L Jackson in ‘Secret Invasion’ (Disney)

Next year’s releases, including Deadpool 3 and the Anthony Mackie-led Captain America: Brave New World, will most likely be delayed due to the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strike in Hollywood.

Earlier this month, a first look at the new Deadpool film was released, showing Ryan Reynolds alongside Hugh Jackman, who is reprising the role of Wolverine. Comic book fans were particularly excited by the outfit of choice chosen for Jackman’s Wolverine.