Secret Invasion Episode 1: Aren’t the Rebel Skrulls Emitting Radiation? And Other Burning Questions…

Now that we’ve had a few days to think on the first episode of Disney+’s latest live-action Marvel series, Secret Invasion, at least a few initial burning questions have emerged.

For one: Since the rebel Skrulls have been making camp at a defunct Russian nuclear plant — for the very reason that their bodies can sustain any residual radiation — shouldn’t they be giving off detectable amounts of radiation that could help the good guys recognize when they are in the presence of a shapeshifter? Maybe take the nifty infrared-detecting eyeglasses used during the Moscow bomb hunt and upgrade them with a Geiger counter?

Or does the Skrulls’ shapeshifting ability — in addition to generating garments and, apparently, playground balls — also “cloak”/diffuse any traces of radiation?

Hit the comments below with your kneejerk take on that query and our other Episode 1 questions, listed below….

