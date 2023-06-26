Secret Invasion Episode 1: Aren’t the Rebel Skrulls Emitting Radiation? And Other Burning Questions…
Now that we’ve had a few days to think on the first episode of Disney+’s latest live-action Marvel series, Secret Invasion, at least a few initial burning questions have emerged.
For one: Since the rebel Skrulls have been making camp at a defunct Russian nuclear plant — for the very reason that their bodies can sustain any residual radiation — shouldn’t they be giving off detectable amounts of radiation that could help the good guys recognize when they are in the presence of a shapeshifter? Maybe take the nifty infrared-detecting eyeglasses used during the Moscow bomb hunt and upgrade them with a Geiger counter?
More from TVLine
Secret Invasion's Kingsley Ben-Adir: Gravik Wants to Inflict 'Pain and Suffering' - All as Fury and Talos Watch
Comic-Con Crisis Deepens: Netflix, Sony and HBO Join Marvel in Skipping Event
Cobie Smulders Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Secret Invasion Twist and Her MCU Future as Maria Hill
Or does the Skrulls’ shapeshifting ability — in addition to generating garments and, apparently, playground balls — also “cloak”/diffuse any traces of radiation?
Hit the comments below with your kneejerk take on that query and our other Episode 1 questions, listed below….
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter