The secret history of Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala look

Sarah Jessica Parker made a grand return to the Met Gala.

The star embraced America's history with her gown for this year's event, wearing a strapless ball gown by Christopher John Rogers, coloured in shades of white, black, and grey. The piece featured buttons down the bodice and a full skirt, with SJP finishing the look with matching opera gloves with bows on the elbows and an eye-catching headpiece. The headpiece and veil by London milliner Philip Treacy included a black-and-white diamond decoration and pink flower at the centre.

The dress was inspired by the work of Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who had a successful career as Mary Todd Lincoln's dressmaker during the former First Lady's time in the White House.

While this year's dress code of Gilded Glamour has seen several interpretations on the carpet, the Sex and the City star found inspiration from the official theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

"Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes," Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said of the exhibition when it was first announced. "For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality."

"Responding to this shift, part one of the exhibition will establish a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing as well as deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Part two will further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American film directors who will visualise the unfinished stories inherent in The Met’s period rooms."

The Gilded Age refers to the period at the turn of the century, between the American Civil War and World War One. It was a time when the American population and the economy grew significantly, but so did corruption and greed, meaning that the very rich lived very well.

