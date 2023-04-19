The Secret to Good Tea is Brewed in Wolseley

From Wolseley to Vancouver and back to Winnipeg again, Kelsey Kanatan Wavey has come a long way from announcing their performances to the other kids on their street. Now, they’ve returned to Winnipeg to play the role of Nicki in the world premier of Rosanna Deerchild’s first play, The Secret to Good Tea.

Wavey attributes much of their love of the stage to the time spent at Laura Secord School.

“I was definitely like a very theatrical child, Wavey said. “I was like the one that would always be wanting everyone to dress up in the neighborhood. Some people probably on Walnut Street will be able to attest to that.”

“I remember performing at like the Laura Secord School community picnic and I just think those little moments [and] outlets to share joy, song, and performance definitely had a huge impact. [on their love of performing]”

The support of the Wolseley community is something that has stuck with Wavey throughout their acting journey. “I could run up and down the street saying ‘there’s a big show tonight’ at whatever time and sure enough, Jim would be on his porch, watching with his daughter,” Wavey said. “People would come and sit outside as if thinking ‘what’s this kid gonna do now?’”

“It’s joyful,” Wavey said of their upbringing in this community.

From there they went on to attend Grant Park High School, eventually taking acting classes at Manitoba Theater for Young People for Indigenous youth. It was at this point that they first started to think becoming a performer might be something they could do for a career.

Not only did Wavey find Indigenous artistic mentors in that space, they also learned how important it was to them to tell the stories of their ancestors. “Whenever I see the next generation starting to come up [and start acting] I'm just so grateful that they're entering into this sector of the arts,” Wavey said. “Especially at this time where [the theater community] is a lot more inclusive and there's a lot more awareness around [the importance of] different stories.”

Story continues

Wavey went to and graduated from Vancouver’s Studio 58. Since then, they’ve been based out of Vancouver but still likes to refer to themself as made in Winnipeg.

The Secret to Good Tea is a story about healing from the past, following a woman's journey with telling her Residential School survival story.

According to Wavey, these stories are exactly what the theater world needs right now. “Something that I think Winnipeg has been working on [really well] in the past few years is developing new Indigenous stories,” Wavey said. “There’s been such a desperate need. I think it shines a really big light on intergenerational trauma, as well as the trauma of residential schools and how it affects everybody in a family dynamic.”

When seeing the play, Wavey advises people to view it with a spirit of generosity. “There are some hard truths that are in this play,” Wavey said. “Coming in and being ready to listen is really important for this play.”

Daniel McIntyre-Ridd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Leaf