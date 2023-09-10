Secret floor is hidden within this whimsical California estate for sale. Take a look

A mystical home that was built in 1929, during the era when the sale of alcohol was prohibited, has landed on the market. And the Spanish style home holds a secret that ties in with that era — a hidden floor.

The Lowry Estate, a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home that’s listed for $4.18 million in Los Angeles, is a rare “gem” that comes with all the “bells” and “whistles,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty notes.

“There is a hidden, secret floor,” listing agent Laura Thomas Mullen said to Realtor.com. “It just looks like a hallway door and when you go into the room, there is a little storage door. When you open it and push on the shelves, they open to an area under the stairs where people used to hide their alcohol.”

There are other features all over the 4,991-square-foot property, including:

Chef’s kitchen

Original hardwood flooring

Oversized living room

Views

Guest suite with private entrance

Upgraded air conditioner

Attached garage

The exterior of the house is also nothing to sneer at.

“The outdoors mirrors the beauty found indoors, offering unobstructed vistas of Griffith Park and the Tregnan Golf Academy,” the listing said. “Amidst the sprawling landscape, 7 mature oak trees and 30 vibrant rose bushes create a private green oasis.”

According to Realtor and the listing, there is a wall-to-ceiling safe on the hidden floor, and even a “little trip switch inside that was used to alert people on the bedroom floor and set off lights if someone was near the alcohol.”

The Lowry Estate.

Views from the Lowry Estate in Los Angeles.

It’s difficult to reach this ‘extreme’ ranch for sale in Idaho — but it’s way worth it