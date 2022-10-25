The secret to finding a cheap ski holiday this winter

Sophie Butler
·16 min read
Breckenridge USA - Aaron Dodds
Breckenridge USA - Aaron Dodds

The countdown to the ski season has begun. Snow has already fallen on the highest slopes, and in just a few weeks’ time, piste bashers in the Alps will be preparing corduroy for the first tracks of winter as lifts creak into action. The excitement is palpable.

But there is a nagging worry in most of our minds – as prices rise, the pound tanks and energy costs start to soar, how much is it all going to cost?

There is a secret to finding an affordable ski holiday – and that is perfect timing. Perhaps more than for any other type of holiday, prices throughout the ski season are hugely distorted by supply and demand – mostly driven by the Christmas and half-term holidays.

During these peak periods, the cost of a week in the same accommodation at the same resort is often more than double the cheapest week of the season. So it pays to check your calendar before you book. Time it wrong and you will not only pay through the nose, but you will also have to endure a frantic week of lift queues, busy restaurants and crowded slopes. Time it right, however, and you can enjoy exactly the same holiday with no waiting around and pistes to call your own, at a bargain price.

These peaks and troughs vary in surprising ways across different destinations and departure dates. Since the demise of holiday brochures with simple price grids to pore over, it can be harder to spot the patterns.

So now, as we enter the key booking season, Telegraph Travel has done a thorough survey of 10 different package holidays in resorts chosen to suit different types of skier or snowboarder. We have tracked the prices and how they fluctuate week by week throughout the season, from mid-December to mid-April, to see where the best value lies.

As you might expect, departures in early January and mid-March are among the lowest cost options, but we have also found bargains at Christmas, half-term and Easter, and even some reasonable offers over New Year.

One surprise uncovered during our research has been the pre-Christmas week. This year, the majority of schools break up unusually early, on December 16, which means there is the potential to squeeze in a week away before the festivities begin. You would have thought this might be a good opportunity to find a bargain, but it has proved so popular that in several cases it is looking like one of the most expensive weeks of the winter. For one of our destinations, Breckenridge, in the United States, it costs even more than Christmas itself.

By contrast, the US offers particularly good value over half-term – our table shows that holidays to the Rockies are cheaper than to several European resorts. This is despite the fact that the pound is so weak against the dollar. If you are tempted by a trip to the US in February, try to pay for as much as you can – lift passes and hire costs – in advance, to avoid any shocks when you arrive.

Other standouts for value include Christmas prices in the Italian resorts of Champoluc and Pragelato Sestriere – they aren’t cheap, but they are much lower than at New Year. And there are some exceptional deals for the first two weeks of January in the French resort of Val Thorens and Obergurgl in Austria.

Of course, many other things will affect the cost of your ski holiday – we have included some other saving tips – but as our research reveals, it is the timing of your trip that has the biggest impact of all.

Always bear in mind that holiday prices are fluid, ­however. Our table is a snapshot. If demand falls or fails to materialise for a particular week, the cost will drop, and vice versa. But this research is an excellent starting point for your search for the best possible value on the pistes in these straitened times.

Best for preschool kids

Champoluc, Italy

Low-key, good value and with a ­transfer time of under two hours, the mountain village of Champoluc, in ­Italy’s Monterosa ski area, offers ­family-friendly hotels and pistes to suit all abilities.

Pick of the weeks: March 18 is the optimum week for families with pre-school children. Not only is it the cheapest (at £1,064), but temperatures should be warming up then, too – so it will be better suited to youngsters who are finding their ski legs. Alternatively, most weeks in January are reasonable value (£1,094 to £1,114). If you fancy a festive break, pick Christmas over New Year.

Weeks to avoid: School holiday weeks are obviously not a good idea, but our table shows that departures in late February and early March can also be pricier, rising to £1,244.

Book it: Esprit Ski (01483 791900; espritski.com) offers stays at the three-star Hotel de Champoluc, next to the slopes and with on-site childcare and organised evening activities, from £1,064, based on a family of four in a family room.

Children skiing in Champoluc, Italy
Children skiing in Champoluc, Italy

Best for first turns

Obergurgl, Austria

The availability of excellent English-speaking ski schools, a relaxed beginners’ area, reasonable prices and spectacular scenery make the pretty Austrian resort of Obergurgl a great choice for novices.

Pick of the weeks: January, specifically the week of January 7, is the top pick for low prices (£939), as well as for good snow and quiet slopes. But for a warmer introduction to the white stuff, March 18 (at £1,009) is another good-value option.

Weeks to avoid: Austria’s atmospheric resorts are in particular demand at Christmas (at £1,439), and the country’s staggered half-term weeks make most of February pricey, too (up to £2,218).

Book it: Inghams (01483 791111; inghams.co.uk) offers stays at the Moss – Hotel Alpenblume, in Obergurgl, which is newly renovated and has an indoor pool. It is near the Festkogel gondola and two minutes’ walk from the nearest piste and ski school; from £939.

Obergurgl, Austria
Obergurgl, Austria

Best for expert thrills

Whistler, Canada

With three glaciers and a vast number of back-country itineraries, plus a high chance of glorious powder snow, the Canadian resort of Whistler offers endless challenges for experts looking to escape the routine of the Alps.

Pick of the weeks: January 28 (£1,965) and March 11 (£1,996) are the clear winners – and both months usually see good snowfall. Back-country skiing is also possible at the end of the season from April 8, when the price falls to its lowest at £1,849.

Weeks to avoid: The high cost of airfares over the Christmas period means you will have to dig deep if you want a December break (from £3,319 to £4,172).

Book it: Crystal (020 3451 2821; crystalski.co.uk) offers stays at the five-star Fairmont Chateau Whistler, a ski-in/ski-out hotel at the foot of Blackcomb Mountain, with an indoor pool and spa, from £1,849, room only. Crystal also offers Wednesday to Wednesday package prices, which can work out cheaper than the Saturday to Saturday departures quoted above.

An expert skier in Whistler, Canada - Tourism Whistler/Guy Fattal
An expert skier in Whistler, Canada - Tourism Whistler/Guy Fattal

Best for a break from school

Tignes, France

High and snow-sure, Tignes is an excellent destination for early- and late-­season skiing. Linked with Val d’Isère, it has a huge ski area (300km/186 miles), with pistes to suit all, including plenty of nursery slopes for young beginners.

Pick of the weeks: Mark Warner has adjusted its departure dates so that it offers December 19, which takes in Christmas. This is by far the cheapest of all the school holiday weeks, at £1,236 – more than 40 per cent lower than its new year departure. Its best pick for Easter is March 25, at £1,492, if your children break up by then – otherwise April 8.

Weeks to avoid: On February 11, prices soar to £2,449, and the April 1 departure also comes at a high cost (£2,274).

Book it: Mark Warner (0330 828 3255; markwarner.co.uk) offers the four-star Chalet Hotel L’Ecrin, on the outskirts of Tignes Val Claret, near the main lifts, which has a children’s club and evening childcare service, from £1,236, based on a family of four in a family room.

Family skiing in Tignes, France - Stephane Cande
Family skiing in Tignes, France - Stephane Cande

Best for ego boosting

Pragelato, Italy

The Via Lattea ski area, near the French border in Italy’s Piedmont region, has 400km of runs – the majority are blues and reds, so well-suited to improvers and intermediates looking to spend a week cruising in confidence.

Pick of the weeks: Cheapest is the last week of the season, April 8, at £1,661, but January 7 and 14 (£1,698 and £1,710 respectively) are the optimum weeks for those who are more interested in good snow than a suntan. For a chance of both, consider March 11, when prices dip again, to £1,689.

Weeks to avoid: Beware of some big cost swings. Half-term sees prices jump to £2,567, and New Year is even more expensive, at £2,949.

Book it: Club Med (03453 676767; clubmed.co.uk) offers stays at Club Med Pragelato Sestriere, which has newly renovated rooms, a heated indoor pool, kids’ clubs, three restaurants and a spa, from £1,661, full board, based on a ­superior room and including lift pass and group lessons.

Best for self-catering

Val Thorens, France

Europe’s highest resort, Val Thorens, in the Trois Vallées ski area, is well-known for its good-value self-catering residences and snow-sure skiing. Cut costs further by travelling by car and sharing with friends.

Pick of the weeks: December 10, and January 7 and 14 (all at £438) are best for a self-drive flit – and prices in mid-March are also competitive at £524. Val Thorens is one of the first Alpine resorts to open (from November 19) and its early-season weeks offer great value, too.

Weeks to avoid: December 17 and 24, and most of February and April, when prices range from £764 to £782. This resort has a big following of families, students and adult groups that push up prices at peak times.

Book it: Peak Retreats (023 9283 9310; peakretreats.co.uk) offers stays at the Chalet des Neiges Hermine residences, 200m (656ft) from the slopes, with an indoor pool, bakery service and ski lockers, from £438, self-catering, based on four people sharing a two-bedroom apartment, including self-drive with Channel crossings.

Chalet des Neiges Hermine, Exterior - Val Thorens
Chalet des Neiges Hermine, Exterior - Val Thorens

Best for luxury for less

Zermatt, Switzerland

With spectacular views of the Matterhorn, upmarket hotels, stylish spas and smart restaurants, the picture-perfect Swiss resort of Zermatt is an obvious destination for an indulgent break.

Pick of the weeks: Travel on December 10 (£2,115) or wait until the prices drop again on January 7 (£2,300). Later in the season, the weeks of March 18 and April 1 offer a couple more opportunities to find luxury for less.

Weeks to avoid: Christmas and New Year, Swiss-style, are highly sought after, so you can forget about finding anything affordable in the weeks of December 24 and 31, when prices rise to more than £3,000.

Book it: Ski Solutions (020 3797 0361; skisolutions.com) offers stays at the luxurious five-star with pool and spa, and situated in the heart of Zermatt and the resort’s pedestrianised centre, from £2,115.

Mont Cervin Palace pool
Mont Cervin Palace pool

Best for chalet charm

La Rosière, France

The French resort of La Rosière, linked to La Thuile in Italy, offers plenty of low-rise chalet-style accommodation, both in the centre and in the small satellite village of Les Eucherts. Its cross-border ski area (152km) best suits beginners and intermediates.

Pick of the weeks: Prices are at their lowest on December 10 and January 7 (£667 and £784 respectively), but we found that booking a chalet for Christmas week at £1,114 is also relatively good value.

Weeks to avoid: There is high demand for catered New Year chalet parties, when prices rise to £1,356. And popularity with adult groups as well as families means prices are also high in late January and throughout March, let alone during the priciest February week (£1,631).

Book it: Ski Beat (01273 855100; skibeat.co.uk) offers stays at Chalet Papillon 1 and 2, which each sleep up to 13 people and have log fires and communal saunas, and are near the Les Eucherts chairlift and ski school, from £667.

Chalet in La Rosière, France - La Rosiere Tourisme / Propaganda
Chalet in La Rosière, France - La Rosiere Tourisme / Propaganda

Best for treating teenagers

Breckenridge, Colorado

Older children can cope better with long flights and jet lag, so transatlantic skiing can be a good option. Family-friendly Breckenridge, in Colorado, a former silver-mining town with four linked peaks, is a good place for com­petent teens to discover the joys of fresh powder.

Pick of the weeks: February 11 and 18 (at £1,590 and £1,575 respectively), because American schools don’t have a half-term holiday, making this a great time to swap the crowded Alpine resorts for a week in the Rockies.

Weeks to avoid: Spiralling costs of long-haul airfares over the festive period make trips across the Atlantic very expensive from mid-December until early January (from £2,166 to £2,542).

Book it: American Ski Classics (020 8607 9988; americanskiclassics.com) offers stays at the three-star Pine Ridge Condominiums, near the lifts, restaurants, bars and shops, from £1,575, self-catering, based on a family of four in a one-bedroom apartment.

Breckenridge USA
Breckenridge USA

Best for non-skiers

Yllas, Finland

The tranquil, snow-laden forests and fells around Yllas, in Finnish Lapland, offer a magical backdrop for dog-­sledding, snowmobile excursions, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and reindeer safaris.

Pick of the weeks: The cheapest, but also the coldest, are the early January weeks, at £1,995. However, February prices are also good value, currently £2,085. Notably, this is one place where both Christmas and New Year prices are reasonably competitive.

Weeks to avoid: The week of December 17, at £2,945, when the demand for snow-sure Christmassy landscapes, ­visits to see Father Christmas and northern lights excursions are at their peak.

Book it: Inntravel (01653 617001; ­inntravel.co.uk) offers stays at the Yllas­humina hotel, with accommodation in a cluster of wooden cabins by the shore of Lake Akaslompolo on the remote Yllas Fell, from £1,995 including activities. Seven-night prices are per person, and based on two sharing, ­including Saturday to Saturday (or Sunday to Sunday) flights, transfers and half board, unless stated ­otherwise, and are subject to ­availability. Note that a couple of operators have adjusted ­departure dates around the Christmas and new year period.

Yllas Finland - Jorma Jamsen
Yllas Finland - Jorma Jamsen

How to make your ski holiday more affordable

Before you go

Book an all-inclusive stay, so everything is already paid for before you travel. At one end of the scale is Action Outdoors (020 3328 5443; action-outdoors.co.uk), at the other is Club Med (03453 676767; clubmed.co.uk) – the great thing about both is that prices include lift passes, tuition and three meals a day.

Think flexibly – the new Heidi app (heidi.com) uses technology to connect people to lesser-known resorts and book holidays of varied duration, avoiding expensive Saturday to Saturday travel.

If you’re travelling at the beginning or end of the season, consider booking your accommodation directly with the tourist office. Some resorts have brilliant packages to entice visitors in the quieter months, and this winter the Trois Vallées (booking.les3vallees.com) and Savoie Mont Blanc region (savoie-mont-blanc.com) are launching dedicated platforms.

For the journey

Eurostar (eurostar.com) can be booked up to 330 days, or roughly 11 months, in advance, and the connecting TGV services 90 days in advance, so plan ahead to bag the best prices.

Alikats (020 3514 6012; alikats.eu), the Morzine-based chalet company, is giving discounts of up to 20 per cent for guests who travel by train, and Snow Space Salzburg (the resorts of Flachau, Wagrain and St Johann) will give you 15 per cent off your lift pass when you arrive by train.

Driving to the Alps can be great value. Avoid filling up the car on the autoroute – visit plein-moins-cher.fr to find the cheapest local fuel.

Swerve the hustle of Geneva or Chambéry and consider flying to less-frequented hubs. Ryanair has launched new routes to Turin, with access to Italian resorts such as Champoluc and Courmayeur, and to Klagenfurt, at the heart of Austria’s Carinthia province.

Driving in the snow - Getty/Moment RF
Driving in the snow - Getty/Moment RF

On the slopes

Travelling with children? Check the age limit for free passes – in the five resorts of Le Grand Massif ski area (Flaine, Les Carroz, Morillon, Samöens and Sixt-Fer-à-Cheval) it’s up to age eight, and up to nine in Zermatt, in Switzerland.

Consider what else is included with your pass – swimming-pool access, local discounts and more will fill your week with free activities.

Skiing in Italy? Visit alto.ski, which gives you a pass that only charges you for the days you ski. Tignes and Val d’Isère offer similar perks with their A La Carte pass.

In resort

To spare added cost when self-catering, use a meal-delivery service, such as hu.ski, or if you’re driving, pack ready-made (home-cooked or otherwise) meals.

Chalet companies such as Chalets1066 (020 7183 5082; chalets1066.com) and Ski France (020 3475 4756; skifrance.co.uk) offer the classic accommodation choices, but on your own terms – pick and choose the level of catering that’s right for your budget.

Don’t just head to any old picnic spot for lunch, head to one such as Serre Chevalier’s three planchas – outdoor grills with no need for charcoal, and resort staff on hand to clean them between uses.

In your suitcase

Rent as much as you can. Use EcoSki (ecoski.co.uk) or WhoSki (whoski.com) for clothes, and book your equipment rental in advance with the likes of Intersport (intersportrent.com) or SkiSet (skiset.co.uk) – you will save about 50 per cent on in-resort prices.

Give your old ski or snowboard boots a new lease of life with insoles. Superfeet’s (superfeet.com) Winter Comforts are £50 a pair.

By Rebecca Miles

Sign up to The Telegraph’s ski travel update, including trending destinations, resort guides and the latest news – delivered to your inbox every Monday during the season. Go to secure.telegraph.co.uk/secure/newsletter/ski-snowboard

Latest Stories

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it