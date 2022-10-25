The secret to finding a cheap ski holiday this winter

Breckenridge USA - Aaron Dodds

The countdown to the ski season has begun. Snow has already fallen on the highest slopes, and in just a few weeks’ time, piste bashers in the Alps will be preparing corduroy for the first tracks of winter as lifts creak into action. The excitement is palpable.

But there is a nagging worry in most of our minds – as prices rise, the pound tanks and energy costs start to soar, how much is it all going to cost?

There is a secret to finding an affordable ski holiday – and that is perfect timing. Perhaps more than for any other type of holiday, prices throughout the ski season are hugely distorted by supply and demand – mostly driven by the Christmas and half-term holidays.

During these peak periods, the cost of a week in the same accommodation at the same resort is often more than double the cheapest week of the season. So it pays to check your calendar before you book. Time it wrong and you will not only pay through the nose, but you will also have to endure a frantic week of lift queues, busy restaurants and crowded slopes. Time it right, however, and you can enjoy exactly the same holiday with no waiting around and pistes to call your own, at a bargain price.

These peaks and troughs vary in surprising ways across different destinations and departure dates. Since the demise of holiday brochures with simple price grids to pore over, it can be harder to spot the patterns.

So now, as we enter the key booking season, Telegraph Travel has done a thorough survey of 10 different package holidays in resorts chosen to suit different types of skier or snowboarder. We have tracked the prices and how they fluctuate week by week throughout the season, from mid-December to mid-April, to see where the best value lies.

As you might expect, departures in early January and mid-March are among the lowest cost options, but we have also found bargains at Christmas, half-term and Easter, and even some reasonable offers over New Year.

One surprise uncovered during our research has been the pre-Christmas week. This year, the majority of schools break up unusually early, on December 16, which means there is the potential to squeeze in a week away before the festivities begin. You would have thought this might be a good opportunity to find a bargain, but it has proved so popular that in several cases it is looking like one of the most expensive weeks of the winter. For one of our destinations, Breckenridge, in the United States, it costs even more than Christmas itself.

By contrast, the US offers particularly good value over half-term – our table shows that holidays to the Rockies are cheaper than to several European resorts. This is despite the fact that the pound is so weak against the dollar. If you are tempted by a trip to the US in February, try to pay for as much as you can – lift passes and hire costs – in advance, to avoid any shocks when you arrive.

Other standouts for value include Christmas prices in the Italian resorts of Champoluc and Pragelato Sestriere – they aren’t cheap, but they are much lower than at New Year. And there are some exceptional deals for the first two weeks of January in the French resort of Val Thorens and Obergurgl in Austria.

Of course, many other things will affect the cost of your ski holiday – we have included some other saving tips – but as our research reveals, it is the timing of your trip that has the biggest impact of all.

Always bear in mind that holiday prices are fluid, ­however. Our table is a snapshot. If demand falls or fails to materialise for a particular week, the cost will drop, and vice versa. But this research is an excellent starting point for your search for the best possible value on the pistes in these straitened times.

Best for preschool kids

Champoluc, Italy

Low-key, good value and with a ­transfer time of under two hours, the mountain village of Champoluc, in ­Italy’s Monterosa ski area, offers ­family-friendly hotels and pistes to suit all abilities.

Pick of the weeks: March 18 is the optimum week for families with pre-school children. Not only is it the cheapest (at £1,064), but temperatures should be warming up then, too – so it will be better suited to youngsters who are finding their ski legs. Alternatively, most weeks in January are reasonable value (£1,094 to £1,114). If you fancy a festive break, pick Christmas over New Year.

Weeks to avoid: School holiday weeks are obviously not a good idea, but our table shows that departures in late February and early March can also be pricier, rising to £1,244.

Book it: Esprit Ski (01483 791900; espritski.com) offers stays at the three-star Hotel de Champoluc, next to the slopes and with on-site childcare and organised evening activities, from £1,064, based on a family of four in a family room.

Children skiing in Champoluc, Italy

Best for first turns

Obergurgl, Austria

The availability of excellent English-speaking ski schools, a relaxed beginners’ area, reasonable prices and spectacular scenery make the pretty Austrian resort of Obergurgl a great choice for novices.

Pick of the weeks: January, specifically the week of January 7, is the top pick for low prices (£939), as well as for good snow and quiet slopes. But for a warmer introduction to the white stuff, March 18 (at £1,009) is another good-value option.

Weeks to avoid: Austria’s atmospheric resorts are in particular demand at Christmas (at £1,439), and the country’s staggered half-term weeks make most of February pricey, too (up to £2,218).

Book it: Inghams (01483 791111; inghams.co.uk) offers stays at the Moss – Hotel Alpenblume, in Obergurgl, which is newly renovated and has an indoor pool. It is near the Festkogel gondola and two minutes’ walk from the nearest piste and ski school; from £939.

Obergurgl, Austria

Best for expert thrills

Whistler, Canada

With three glaciers and a vast number of back-country itineraries, plus a high chance of glorious powder snow, the Canadian resort of Whistler offers endless challenges for experts looking to escape the routine of the Alps.

Pick of the weeks: January 28 (£1,965) and March 11 (£1,996) are the clear winners – and both months usually see good snowfall. Back-country skiing is also possible at the end of the season from April 8, when the price falls to its lowest at £1,849.

Weeks to avoid: The high cost of airfares over the Christmas period means you will have to dig deep if you want a December break (from £3,319 to £4,172).

Book it: Crystal (020 3451 2821; crystalski.co.uk) offers stays at the five-star Fairmont Chateau Whistler, a ski-in/ski-out hotel at the foot of Blackcomb Mountain, with an indoor pool and spa, from £1,849, room only. Crystal also offers Wednesday to Wednesday package prices, which can work out cheaper than the Saturday to Saturday departures quoted above.

An expert skier in Whistler, Canada - Tourism Whistler/Guy Fattal

Best for a break from school

Tignes, France

High and snow-sure, Tignes is an excellent destination for early- and late-­season skiing. Linked with Val d’Isère, it has a huge ski area (300km/186 miles), with pistes to suit all, including plenty of nursery slopes for young beginners.

Pick of the weeks: Mark Warner has adjusted its departure dates so that it offers December 19, which takes in Christmas. This is by far the cheapest of all the school holiday weeks, at £1,236 – more than 40 per cent lower than its new year departure. Its best pick for Easter is March 25, at £1,492, if your children break up by then – otherwise April 8.

Weeks to avoid: On February 11, prices soar to £2,449, and the April 1 departure also comes at a high cost (£2,274).

Book it: Mark Warner (0330 828 3255; markwarner.co.uk) offers the four-star Chalet Hotel L’Ecrin, on the outskirts of Tignes Val Claret, near the main lifts, which has a children’s club and evening childcare service, from £1,236, based on a family of four in a family room.

Family skiing in Tignes, France - Stephane Cande

Best for ego boosting

Pragelato, Italy

The Via Lattea ski area, near the French border in Italy’s Piedmont region, has 400km of runs – the majority are blues and reds, so well-suited to improvers and intermediates looking to spend a week cruising in confidence.

Pick of the weeks: Cheapest is the last week of the season, April 8, at £1,661, but January 7 and 14 (£1,698 and £1,710 respectively) are the optimum weeks for those who are more interested in good snow than a suntan. For a chance of both, consider March 11, when prices dip again, to £1,689.

Weeks to avoid: Beware of some big cost swings. Half-term sees prices jump to £2,567, and New Year is even more expensive, at £2,949.

Book it: Club Med (03453 676767; clubmed.co.uk) offers stays at Club Med Pragelato Sestriere, which has newly renovated rooms, a heated indoor pool, kids’ clubs, three restaurants and a spa, from £1,661, full board, based on a ­superior room and including lift pass and group lessons.

Best for self-catering

Val Thorens, France

Europe’s highest resort, Val Thorens, in the Trois Vallées ski area, is well-known for its good-value self-catering residences and snow-sure skiing. Cut costs further by travelling by car and sharing with friends.

Pick of the weeks: December 10, and January 7 and 14 (all at £438) are best for a self-drive flit – and prices in mid-March are also competitive at £524. Val Thorens is one of the first Alpine resorts to open (from November 19) and its early-season weeks offer great value, too.

Weeks to avoid: December 17 and 24, and most of February and April, when prices range from £764 to £782. This resort has a big following of families, students and adult groups that push up prices at peak times.

Book it: Peak Retreats (023 9283 9310; peakretreats.co.uk) offers stays at the Chalet des Neiges Hermine residences, 200m (656ft) from the slopes, with an indoor pool, bakery service and ski lockers, from £438, self-catering, based on four people sharing a two-bedroom apartment, including self-drive with Channel crossings.

Chalet des Neiges Hermine, Exterior - Val Thorens

Best for luxury for less

Zermatt, Switzerland

With spectacular views of the Matterhorn, upmarket hotels, stylish spas and smart restaurants, the picture-perfect Swiss resort of Zermatt is an obvious destination for an indulgent break.

Pick of the weeks: Travel on December 10 (£2,115) or wait until the prices drop again on January 7 (£2,300). Later in the season, the weeks of March 18 and April 1 offer a couple more opportunities to find luxury for less.

Weeks to avoid: Christmas and New Year, Swiss-style, are highly sought after, so you can forget about finding anything affordable in the weeks of December 24 and 31, when prices rise to more than £3,000.

Book it: Ski Solutions (020 3797 0361; skisolutions.com) offers stays at the luxurious five-star with pool and spa, and situated in the heart of Zermatt and the resort’s pedestrianised centre, from £2,115.

Mont Cervin Palace pool

Best for chalet charm

La Rosière, France

The French resort of La Rosière, linked to La Thuile in Italy, offers plenty of low-rise chalet-style accommodation, both in the centre and in the small satellite village of Les Eucherts. Its cross-border ski area (152km) best suits beginners and intermediates.

Pick of the weeks: Prices are at their lowest on December 10 and January 7 (£667 and £784 respectively), but we found that booking a chalet for Christmas week at £1,114 is also relatively good value.

Weeks to avoid: There is high demand for catered New Year chalet parties, when prices rise to £1,356. And popularity with adult groups as well as families means prices are also high in late January and throughout March, let alone during the priciest February week (£1,631).

Book it: Ski Beat (01273 855100; skibeat.co.uk) offers stays at Chalet Papillon 1 and 2, which each sleep up to 13 people and have log fires and communal saunas, and are near the Les Eucherts chairlift and ski school, from £667.

Chalet in La Rosière, France - La Rosiere Tourisme / Propaganda

Best for treating teenagers

Breckenridge, Colorado

Older children can cope better with long flights and jet lag, so transatlantic skiing can be a good option. Family-friendly Breckenridge, in Colorado, a former silver-mining town with four linked peaks, is a good place for com­petent teens to discover the joys of fresh powder.

Pick of the weeks: February 11 and 18 (at £1,590 and £1,575 respectively), because American schools don’t have a half-term holiday, making this a great time to swap the crowded Alpine resorts for a week in the Rockies.

Weeks to avoid: Spiralling costs of long-haul airfares over the festive period make trips across the Atlantic very expensive from mid-December until early January (from £2,166 to £2,542).

Book it: American Ski Classics (020 8607 9988; americanskiclassics.com) offers stays at the three-star Pine Ridge Condominiums, near the lifts, restaurants, bars and shops, from £1,575, self-catering, based on a family of four in a one-bedroom apartment.

Breckenridge USA

Best for non-skiers

Yllas, Finland

The tranquil, snow-laden forests and fells around Yllas, in Finnish Lapland, offer a magical backdrop for dog-­sledding, snowmobile excursions, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and reindeer safaris.

Pick of the weeks: The cheapest, but also the coldest, are the early January weeks, at £1,995. However, February prices are also good value, currently £2,085. Notably, this is one place where both Christmas and New Year prices are reasonably competitive.

Weeks to avoid: The week of December 17, at £2,945, when the demand for snow-sure Christmassy landscapes, ­visits to see Father Christmas and northern lights excursions are at their peak.

Book it: Inntravel (01653 617001; ­inntravel.co.uk) offers stays at the Yllas­humina hotel, with accommodation in a cluster of wooden cabins by the shore of Lake Akaslompolo on the remote Yllas Fell, from £1,995 including activities. Seven-night prices are per person, and based on two sharing, ­including Saturday to Saturday (or Sunday to Sunday) flights, transfers and half board, unless stated ­otherwise, and are subject to ­availability. Note that a couple of operators have adjusted ­departure dates around the Christmas and new year period.

Yllas Finland - Jorma Jamsen

How to make your ski holiday more affordable

Before you go

Book an all-inclusive stay, so everything is already paid for before you travel. At one end of the scale is Action Outdoors (020 3328 5443; action-outdoors.co.uk), at the other is Club Med (03453 676767; clubmed.co.uk) – the great thing about both is that prices include lift passes, tuition and three meals a day.

Think flexibly – the new Heidi app (heidi.com) uses technology to connect people to lesser-known resorts and book holidays of varied duration, avoiding expensive Saturday to Saturday travel.

If you’re travelling at the beginning or end of the season, consider booking your accommodation directly with the tourist office. Some resorts have brilliant packages to entice visitors in the quieter months, and this winter the Trois Vallées (booking.les3vallees.com) and Savoie Mont Blanc region (savoie-mont-blanc.com) are launching dedicated platforms.

For the journey

Eurostar (eurostar.com) can be booked up to 330 days, or roughly 11 months, in advance, and the connecting TGV services 90 days in advance, so plan ahead to bag the best prices.

Alikats (020 3514 6012; alikats.eu), the Morzine-based chalet company, is giving discounts of up to 20 per cent for guests who travel by train, and Snow Space Salzburg (the resorts of Flachau, Wagrain and St Johann) will give you 15 per cent off your lift pass when you arrive by train.

Driving to the Alps can be great value. Avoid filling up the car on the autoroute – visit plein-moins-cher.fr to find the cheapest local fuel.

Swerve the hustle of Geneva or Chambéry and consider flying to less-frequented hubs. Ryanair has launched new routes to Turin, with access to Italian resorts such as Champoluc and Courmayeur, and to Klagenfurt, at the heart of Austria’s Carinthia province.

Driving in the snow - Getty/Moment RF

On the slopes

Travelling with children? Check the age limit for free passes – in the five resorts of Le Grand Massif ski area (Flaine, Les Carroz, Morillon, Samöens and Sixt-Fer-à-Cheval) it’s up to age eight, and up to nine in Zermatt, in Switzerland.

Consider what else is included with your pass – swimming-pool access, local discounts and more will fill your week with free activities.

Skiing in Italy? Visit alto.ski, which gives you a pass that only charges you for the days you ski. Tignes and Val d’Isère offer similar perks with their A La Carte pass.

In resort

To spare added cost when self-catering, use a meal-delivery service, such as hu.ski, or if you’re driving, pack ready-made (home-cooked or otherwise) meals.

Chalet companies such as Chalets1066 (020 7183 5082; chalets1066.com) and Ski France (020 3475 4756; skifrance.co.uk) offer the classic accommodation choices, but on your own terms – pick and choose the level of catering that’s right for your budget.

Don’t just head to any old picnic spot for lunch, head to one such as Serre Chevalier’s three planchas – outdoor grills with no need for charcoal, and resort staff on hand to clean them between uses.

In your suitcase

Rent as much as you can. Use EcoSki (ecoski.co.uk) or WhoSki (whoski.com) for clothes, and book your equipment rental in advance with the likes of Intersport (intersportrent.com) or SkiSet (skiset.co.uk) – you will save about 50 per cent on in-resort prices.

Give your old ski or snowboard boots a new lease of life with insoles. Superfeet’s (superfeet.com) Winter Comforts are £50 a pair.

By Rebecca Miles

