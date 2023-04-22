The secret to feeling at home around the world

homestay japan - GA Adventures

“To understand the man, you must first walk a mile in his moccasins,” states a Native American aphorism.

With our lives increasingly polarised by political affiliations and tailored social-media feeds, never has travel needed more of a shake-up.

Many travellers are no longer content just to “take” from a destination but are seeking new ways to give back and break away from the standard holiday set-up. While hotels remain a delightful bubble of miniature toiletries and minibars, they cocoon us against the real world. Homestays offer an immersive alternative.

No longer a niche travel option used only by language exchange students, homestays are now being billed as the next major travel trend. In simple terms, you stay in the home of the host and they introduce you to their culture, whether that is wine tasting at a local vineyard, discovering a tourist-free corner of their city or learning how to hunt with a blow pipe.

It is a powerful form of sustainable tourism that directs money to areas that are otherwise overlooked or outshone by larger cities and sights, as well as providing a source of income for younger generations so that they can stay close to their cultural roots and preserve them. These vestiges might be diluted or lost if they were forced to migrate to cities for work.

This model allows for education on both sides. For the host, it not only brings extra income but offers a chance to foster their children’s curiosity and instil interest to learn more about their heritage and traditions.

For the guest, it can give an insider’s take on a city, provide an immersive educational experience for families and bring respite for solo travellers wishing to break the monotony of eating every meal alone.

It is particularly suited to destinations that can seem closed off at first, whether it is tourist hubs such as Italy where glimpses of home life are cut short by the closing of a shutter, or cultures with age-old customs and points of etiquette that are harder to understand, such as Japan.

Homestays are the speakeasies of the accommodation scene, a secret key to help you unlock a culture from the inside out. As a bonus, those organised independently offer a cheaper accommodation option, even when staying in central locations, with rates averaging around £50 per night.

Often the anticipation of not knowing what to expect can act as a deterrent – but read on, and you will find that any fears soon dissipate. Many travellers consider a homestay the highlight of their holiday. After all, stay in a hotel and you are a customer; stay in someone’s home and you are a guest – and one who, in many cases, will evolve into a lifelong friend.

Get a unique taste of Japan

Travel writer Emma Thomson's homestay in Hagi

“How many foreigners have you posted?” I asked.

Seventy-eight-year-old Akiko Nohara and I were at her local supermarket, and I was trying (with a few linguistic hiccups) to make conversation using the Google Translate app. She looked at me quizzically.

“Hosted, I mean hosted!” I garbled into the phone.

Akiko is one of 16 families that welcome guests on a two-night homestay in Hagi as part of G Adventures’ Backroads of Japan tour. This coastal castle city, in the far west of Honshu, is famed for its well-preserved old town, with kaimagari (“bent-key” paths intended to confuse intruders), samurai-era houses and Japan’s finest hand-crafted pottery.

But 44 per cent of its population is also over the age of 65, and work is scarce. That is where projects such as Planeterra – G Adventures’ non-profit initiative – come in, redirecting tourism income, through initiatives like my homestay, into the hands of local people.

Leaving the supermarket, we drove to the outskirts of town, passing thickets of bamboo bowing over the rushing Abu River and houses framed by vegetable patches, and pulled up at Akiko’s home.

She drew back the wooden front door and motioned for me to remove my shoes, then pattered lightly across the floor – spread with woven tatami mats – into the kitchen and straight to the stove to put the kettle on for tea. Suddenly, it felt just like home.

Having picked up the air-con remote control and tried to talk into it by mistake (a short burst of laughter came from Akiko, but she whipped up a wrinkled hand to cover her mouth, shyly), she reached into her apron for her mobile phone and spoke into it.

“Shall we make dinner together?”

I nodded, and she started pulling fish, plump prawns, pumpkin, sweet potatoes and thin cucumber from the fridge. Under her instruction, I rolled thin beds of rice for the sashimi, arranged beds of salad (grown in her garden), and doused slices of pumpkin in tempura batter before plunging them into a saucepan of sizzling oil.

They more closely resembled doughnuts, so Akiko gently lifted the chopsticks from my hand and attempted to rescue them. I poured us small drams of the supermarket-bought sake to sip while we were cooking, and soon Akiko was giggling away.

After nearly two hours in the kitchen, we gathered around the dining table. Propped up on the dresser behind us were faded family photos of a child on a bike, a younger Akiko seated stiffly behind a work desk and a floppy-­eared dachshund. We ate and chatted with our hands and laughed when Google Translate failed us.

“Does your mum live in a bank?” (Does your mother live out at the back?), “Have you ever had roaches?” (Have you ever had lodgers?).

As the hour grew late and the cold began to creep in, Akiko asked me, “Would you like to take a bath?” I gratefully accepted, and she stepped down from the kitchen and opened a small metal door at the base of the wall, stuffing branches into its glowing belly.

“To heat the water,” she explained.

Akiko instructed me to shower first, and then pulled back the cover to reveal a small, deep bath, where I sat and stewed deliciously as the fire ­pulsated beneath.

Afterwards, I pulled on my pyjamas and Akiko led me to a bare room created entirely from sliding rice-paper screens (shoji) and hand-painted with white storks.

She helped me unfold the single futon mattress on the floor and, as I watched her layer it tenderly with blankets, I was suddenly reminded of my own grandmother, making up my bed in her home when I was a child.

I felt warm and well cared for, like a member of the family. Such is the power of the homestay.

Essentials

Emma Thomson was a guest of G Adventures (020 7313 6937) on its 11-day Backroads of Japan trip, which costs from £3,319 per person, including a two-night homestay in Hagi. Transport, accommodation and some meals are included, international flights are not. Departures run February to December.

Getting around

Government guidance stipulates that masks are not required when outdoors and a sufficient distance from others, but in practice everyone still wears one to protect others and the predominantly older population. It is respectful to follow suit. The JR trains and subways can be confusing; download the Japan Transit app to help plan your journeys.

Tips

Most bathrooms don’t have paper towels to dry your hands, so pack a hand cloth to carry with you. If travelling in winter, don’t underestimate the cold. Pack warmly, and don’t forget about your feet. Sheepskin-lined boots, such as the Cosmos Pony winter boot by Penelope Chilvers, are a good option.

