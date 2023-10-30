The Secret To Creamy Non-Dairy Salad Dressing Is Right In Your Fridge

Caesar dressing poured on salad on table - Cook Shoots Food/Shutterstock

Surprisingly, you don't need buttermilk, half-and-half, heavy cream, or any other dairy products to make a deliciously creamy salad dressing. That's good news for people who are lactose intolerant or just can't stomach the idea of using milk products. Instead of reaching for the dairy, grab some eggs.

But wait, it's not what you think! Raw eggs are not the only way to a creamy, egg-based salad dressing, either. So if you've always felt your stomach turn at the thought of using raw yolks in your dressing, don't worry; that's not at all what is being suggested here. Rather, this secret calls for an almost entirely cooked egg. The key is to soft boil it and then pulverize it either with a whisk or a food processor. Even better, since the egg white also gets utilized, you won't have to come up with a way to use it in order to avoid waste.

Customize Your Salad Dressing

chopping ingredients for sauce gribiche on cutting board - Gudrun Muenz/Shutterstock

Naturally, this method of achieving creamy salad dressing will appeal to those who love Caesar dressing but aren't in love with the idea of using raw egg yolks. But there's no need to stop there! There are plenty of other dressing options out there. The French sauce gribiche is a mustardy egg-based dressing that includes capers, pickles, chervil, parsley, oil, and other seasonings. While it's normally made with hard-boiled eggs, variations can utilize those soft-boiled eggs instead.

Consider the creamy base made by the pulverized soft-boiled eggs as inspiration. What herbs and spices could you add to make a delectable salad dressing? You could borrow from a traditional ranch and add garlic, onions, and dill for a savory sauce. Any combination of mustard, white wine vinegar, lemon juice, tarragon, parsley, and other herbs will work too. This is definitely an opportunity to customize your own salad dressing however you like. Simply swap out dairy ingredients for soft-boiled eggs and taste the magic. Of course, no matter what ingredients you choose, you'll want to include a little bit of oil so that the dressing is smooth and not too thick.

Salads And More

White asparagus with creamy egg-based salad dressing on plate - Karl Allgaeuer/Shutterstock

Depending on what other ingredients you are inspired to add to the soft-boiled egg base, your dressing will likely amp up just about any salad -- from a standard garden salad to a chef salad to any other combination of leafy greens and crunchy vegetables. Who knows, you might even find yourself daring to incorporate it into a salad with pears or apples. It's almost impossible to imagine going wrong with the rich flavor and velvety smoothness made possible by eggs.

Cooked vegetables can also benefit from creamy salad dressing, as well, so you might want to drizzle some on sautéed asparagus, steamed broccoli and cauliflower, or roasted carrots to take them from bland to flavorful. Or let sauce gribiche guide you and slather some on fish, chicken, or cold cuts. Once you get the hang of making salad dressing this way, there won't likely be any shortage of ways that you will find to use it.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.