'Rush' to open Secret Cinema's new 'The Drive In' concept event at Goodwood

Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl as F1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda in Rush. (Universal)

Secret Cinema, the purveyor of immersive cinema experiences, has announced a new concept for the era of social distancing: The Drive In.

In partnership with Häagen-Dazs and Goodwood, Häagen-Dazs presents The Drive-In from Secret Cinema will open at Goodwood Motor Circuit (West Sussex) on Sunday, 5 July 2020 premiering with Ron Howard’s 2013 Formula One racing film Rush, starring Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl. Prices start at £50 per car.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Future films coming to The Drive-In include Moana, The Incredibles, Cars, Mary Poppins Returns, Zootropolis, Toy Story, Hunger Games, Knives Out, Moulin Rouge, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing, Reservoir Dogs, Pretty Woman, Fight Club and American Psycho.

(Secret Cinema)

As with all Secret Cinema events, the experience begins when you purchase your ticket: “The audience is introduced to the wild and audacious Frankie and Johnny Starlight, who own the original travelling Drive In cinema,” the press release explains.

“The pre-show online experience creates a narrative hub to introduce you to these host characters and provide tips on costume inspiration and car makeovers.”

Read more: Secret Cinema Stranger Things review

Each screening will be preceded by a 30-minute performance where Frankie and Johnny will co-host a live broadcast via portable JBL speakers directly into your car, where they’ll get the party started with film inspired tunes, and interactive games.

(Secret Cinema)

There’s also a pre-show Zoom party which will put the best dressed, best dancers, most decked out car interiors and most fun players up on the big screen. There’s also food and drinks available, as well as plenty of ice cream from the show’s sponsors.

The series of events has been created within UK Government and Public Health guidelines and will adhere to social distancing measures that protect the wellbeing of its audience and performers.

Story continues

Read more: Secret Cinema presents Casino Royale review

Tickets are available from www.secretcinema.org Monday 22 June at 10:00am (BST). Prices start at £50 per car. Tickets for the first two weeks on sale with more to follow.

Launch week show times:

Sunday 5th July - 11.30am / 3.30pm / 8pm

Weekly show times:

Monday - no shows

Tuesday - 7pm

Wednesday - 7pm

Thursday - 7pm

Friday - 2.30pm and 7pm

Saturday - 11.30am, 3.30pm, 8pm

Sunday - 11.30am, 3.30pm, 8pm

Häagen-Dazs and Secret Cinema will jointly donate a portion of its profits from all ice-cream sales to West Sussex Community Foundation and MediCinema.