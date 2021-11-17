This Secret Black Friday Sale Has the Best Deals on Designer Bags and Shoes That Never Go on Sale

Rue La La Early BF Designer Bag Sale

Getty Images

Believe it or not (we can't), next week is somehow Thanksgiving. And while we're excited to actually be able to visit family and friends this year, it really does feel like it snuck up on us. The holiday itself is great, but we're personally extremely excited for Black Friday, our favorite unofficial official shopping holiday.

While Black Friday is notoriously chaotic, there are thankfully plenty of early Black Friday sales going around. Nordstrom dropped thousands of them early, and Rue La La has Ugg pieces for as little as $25 right now. Actually, Rue La La has another major secret pre-Black Friday sale going on for designer bags and shoes by brands like Prada, Gucci, and more. Is that too good to be true? Yes. But is it happening anyway? Still yes. (FYI: Signing up for Rue La La is free and only requires an email address.)

Best Early Black Friday Designer Bag Deals at Rue La La

The wild thing about this sale is that it features pieces by luxury designer houses that rarely go on sale. This is actually the only time we've seen all of these pieces majorly discounted in one place. Not to mention these are basically outlet prices, minus the hassle of locating an outlet store, and then waiting hours in the cold to shop.

It's the perfect place to splurge on yourself for a fraction of the retail price (we'd recommend the dreamy, fluffy Bottega, obviously), or to get a major head start on holiday shopping (who doesn't want sparkly Miu Miu for the holidays?). There is pretty much no piece that isn't worth adding to your Rue La La cart. And we can guarantee even with the thousands of deals dropping next week, these prices won't be possible to find elsewhere.

The designer Rue La La blowout is only a day-long event, so shop everything now while you still can.

Best Early Black Friday Designer Shoe Deals at Rue La La