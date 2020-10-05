Secret Service Agents Slam Trump’s Car Ride Outside Walter Reed While Hospitalized with COVID-19

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump waves to onlookers during a brief trip outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday.

Criticism swirled in and around Walter Reed hospital on Sunday after President Donald Trump took a break from his treatment for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for an unannounced car ride around the facility to wave to some of his supporters outside.

Sunday marked Trump's second full day at the military medical facility after being suddenly flown there via helicopter from the White House on Friday. Officials acknowledged over the weekend that his oxygen levels dropped on Friday and again on Saturday and he also had a fever Friday.

Waving from the backseat of a black SUV, a masked Trump — who The Washington Post reported was getting “bored” of being in the hospital by Sunday — sat in the vehicle with at least two Secret Service agents. In a video on Twitter from inside the hospital, Trump, 74, called it a "little surprise."

The move, which the White House insisted had sign off from the president's doctors, drew backlash from some as trivial and risky to the others in the vehicle with the president, given that he is sick.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” tweeted Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed and a doctor at George Washington University. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater.”

“This is insanity,” Phillips added.

“This is an individual with an active infection in close proximity with two other individuals, in a vehicle with closed windows, performing an optional task,” tweeted Dr. Saad Omer, an epidemiologist and the medical director at Yale Institute for Global Health.

“Masks help,” Omer wrote, “but they are not an impenetrable force field.”

C-SPAN Trump's motorcade circles Walter Reed hospital on Sunday

White House spokesman Judd Deere defended the appearance afterwards, saying that “appropriate precautions were taken.”

"The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do," Deere maintained, saying that the precautions for the president and his supporters included the use of protective equipment (presumably such as masks).

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Secret Service said that the agency "will continue to follow established protocols to ensure the safety of our employees" but added it doesn't discuss details about its work.

Nonetheless, current and former agents blasted the brief trip outside the hospital as careless and concerning.

“He’s not even pretending to care now,” one agent told the Post on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A former agent, referencing the Trump administration, simply asked: “Where are the adults?”

"That should never have happened," a current agent, who works on the first family’s personal detail, told CNN. “The frustration with how we're treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We're not disposable."

